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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

The Delhi High Court asked the Centre and CBFC to examine allegations that Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2 violates the Official Secrets Act by allegedly revealing armed forces operational details.

A still from Dhurandhar 2 (IMAGE: YOUTUBE)
A still from Dhurandhar 2 (IMAGE: YOUTUBE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:34 IST

DHURANDHAR 2 ROW: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, May 20, asked the Union government and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a look at the claims that the film Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh violated provisions of the Official Secrets Act. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Deepak Kumar, Head Constable of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), stated that the movie shares operational information of the armed forces and has the potential to impact the security and integrity of the country.

Dhurandhar 2 row: What did the petition claim? 

The petition filed by Deepak Kumar claimed that the movie portrays some elements in violation of the Official Secrets Act. The petitioner contended that the film has a lot of information about the functioning of the Armed Forces, and it can affect the security and integrity of the nation. While the film is fictional and has been made for entertainment, the petitioner’s concerns can not be wholly brushed aside, said the Delhi High Court.

What did the court say amid Dhurandhar 2 row? 

The court also stated that movies have the power to shape society, and the impact of this should not be overlooked. In the process of the hearing, the court said that the matters raised in the petition had some merit, and it was acceptable that the related ministry and the censor board would decide on the issue.

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The Bench noted that while the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a fiction and is being shown for entertainment purposes, the effects of such depictions cannot be ignored. The Court observed that the effect of the movie could not be denied even if the film is a work of fiction, imagination and made for entertainment. The petitioner, a security force man, “can’t be said to be deprived of any material” to raise issues, it added. 

The Delhi High Court has asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Censor Board to look into the issue seriously.

Earlier controversies with Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar’s run-ins with controversy aren’t new. When the first film came out in 2025, Major Mohit Sharma’s family objected, saying the story mirrored his life and covert operations and that the filmmakers never got permission or Army approval. The High Court stepped in, told the CBFC to check with the Army if needed, but didn’t stop the movie from hitting theatres.

When did Dhurandhar 2 release? 

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the cinemas on March 19, 2026. The movie did really well at the box office. You can also watch it on Netflix everywhere, and it’ll show up on JioHotstar in India next month.

ALSO READ: Why Angry Salman Khan Yelled At Paps Outside Hinduja Hospital

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Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim
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Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

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Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim
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