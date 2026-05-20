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Home > Business News > Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks

Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks

Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan takes over Tata Communications as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years, effective today, May 20, 2026. Post-appointment announcement, Tata Communications' share price gained 7%.

Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks (AI Generated image)
Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks (AI Generated image)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:52 IST

Tata Communications Share Price Today: Tata Communications shares saw strong buying on Wednesday after the company’s official announcement about the appointment of Ganapathi S. Lakshminarayanan as its managing director and chief executive officer for five years, effective today.

Shares of Tata Communications jumped sharply in the session following the appointment. The company’s shares were up 7.37% at 1,768 at 2:06 pm. The stock was trading at 1,768 as compared to its previous close of 1,646.60. The stock opened at 1,630.20 and traded as high as 1,784.80 during the day.

Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan: A familiar face in the telecom and tech world

Lakshminarayanan, better known as Ganesh in the telecom and technology industry circles, is no stranger to leadership roles in this sector. The company had appointed him as the CEO-designate earlier this January.

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Prior to this, he was with ServiceNow as managing director and group vice president, India and SAARC, leading the growth strategy of the business in the region.

He subsequently joined Bharti Airtel and was heading the enterprise business division for several years and went on to become the CEO of Airtel Business, India.

Lakshminarayanan has over 30 years’ experience

Lakshminarayanan has over 30 years of experience with multinationals, Indian companies and B2B technology firms, according to the company filing.

His experience in enterprise technology and telecom services will serve him well to lead the company in its next growth phase, the company said. This is especially important as it diversifies its services portfolio beyond connectivity to the cloud, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure solutions, industry watchers say.

Educational background and roles in industry

Lakshminarayanan holds an MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and a gold medal in computer science and engineering from Guindy Engineering College in Chennai.

He is associated with leading companies and leading industry bodies like NASSCOM & FICCI. He is a founding member of Social Venture Partners Bengaluru.

What Tata Communications said on the appointment

The company said in its exchange filing that there are no inter-se relationships between Lakshminarayanan and any board members and that he has not been prohibited from being a director by SEBI or any other authority.

Tata Communications share price in focus

The stock price of Tata Communications has witnessed a steep rally, suggesting investors are eager to know about Tata Communications’ future plans in terms of its leadership and business strategy. Market participants will be keen to observe how the company is building its enterprise and digital business under its new CEO.

Also Read: Why Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow Fired Entire HR Team? CEO’s Explanation Will Shock You

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Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks
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Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks

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Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks
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