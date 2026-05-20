Japan Earthquake: Strong 5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Kagoshima – Is There A Tsunami Warning?

A strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Kagoshima region in Southern Japan on Wednesday which made buildings to shake and created panic among residents. The tremors were noticed across a few nearby places while officials kept an eye on everything and kept monitoring the situation. However, there is no tsunami warning in Japan was issued after the earthquake. Also, there were no quick reports of fatalities or serious damage yet.

Japan Earthquake: Strong 5.9 Magnitude Quake Strikes Kagoshima

Japanese media said the Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the quake was near Okinawa Main Island. They noted an intensity of upper 5 on Japan’s 0 to 7 scale, in the worst affected spots. The agency additionally said there was no tsunami risk.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake prone ountries which tends to get hit again and again with seismic motion mainly because it’s sitting along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Latest Japan Earthquake

This latest earthquake came just four days after another strong earthquake struck near the eastern coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. The affect of tremor led to withdrawn of train services for a moment and triggered emergency alerts across portions of the Tohoku region.

Still the situation was similar to the recent event where no tsunami warning was issued and at the same time, there were no immediate reports of fatalities or big damages.