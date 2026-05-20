Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 20, 2026) International gold prices continue to glitter near historic highs, with spot gold hovering around USD 4,460 per ounce as global investors rush toward safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and inflation worries. Across the Middle East, gold markets remain active, with buyers closely tracking every price movement from Dubai to Doha. Retail gold rates across GCC countries are reflecting the pressure of elevated global prices, fluctuating currencies, and strong festive as well as investment demand. While shoppers are still walking into gold souks, many are now balancing between buying before prices rise further and waiting for a possible dip. For now, Gulf gold markets remain firmly in the spotlight.
Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:
Gold Rate Today (12 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 20, 2026
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold Holds Steady Across Gulf & India as Global Uncertainty Keeps Demand Strong
International spot gold prices are currently hovering around USD 4,460 per ounce, keeping retail gold rates elevated across major Middle Eastern markets. Gold prices in the Gulf region continue to reflect a combination of international bullion benchmarks, currency movements, and regional demand trends. Among GCC nations, the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, remains one of the most attractive destinations for gold purchases globally due to its competitive pricing structure. The UAE offers zero VAT on investment-grade bullion along with relatively lower making charges compared to several international markets. As a result, Dubai continues to attract tourists, investors, and jewellery buyers seeking cost-effective gold purchases despite historically high global bullion prices.
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Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
|Date
|24K Gold Rate
|22K Gold Rate
|Ounce Rate
|Buy Rate
|Sell Rate
|May 20, 2026 (Today)
|AED 542.25
|AED 502.00
|AED 16,402.06
|AED 492.25
|AED 542.25
|May 19, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|585
|5,540
|5,700
|May 15, 2026
|5,545
|5,545
|582
|5,525
|5,665
|May 13, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|595
|5,640
|5,679.40
|May 12, 2026
|5,675
|5,675
|603
|5,680
|5,860
|May 11, 2026
|5,683
|5,683
|598
|5,675
|5,850
|May 09, 2026
|5,685
|5,685
|599
|5,670
|5,870
|May 06, 2026
|5,665
|5,665
|593
|5,645
|5,775
|May 05, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 04, 2026
|5,550
|5,550
|581
|5,530
|5,660
|May 03, 2026
|5,560
|5,560
|582
|5,540
|5,670
|May 02, 2026
|5,610
|5,610
|587
|5,590
|5,720
|May 01, 2026
|5,600
|5,600
|586
|5,580
|5,710
|Apr 30, 2026
|5,580
|5,580
|584
|5,560
|5,690
|Apr 29, 2026
|5,570
|5,570
|583
|5,550
|5,680
|Apr 28, 2026
|5,565
|5,565
|582
|5,545
|5,675
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate Table
|Date
|24K Gold Rate
|22K Gold Rate
|Ounce Rate
|Buy Rate
|Sell Rate
|May 20, 2026 (Today)
|SAR 558.00
|SAR 511.00
|SAR 16,759.35
|SAR 508.00
|SAR 558.00
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