Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Price In United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Dubai’s gold market continues to attract heavy attention as 24K gold trades at AED 542.25 per gram, while 22K gold stands at AED 502.00. Despite elevated prices, buyers are still actively visiting the city’s famous gold souks, balancing wedding purchases, gifting demand, and long-term investment plans amid global uncertainty.

Gold Price In Saudi Arabia

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia remain elevated, with 24K gold priced at SAR 558.00 per gram and 22K gold at SAR 511.00. Rising international bullion rates and geopolitical tensions are keeping investors cautious, while local buyers continue monitoring prices closely before making major jewellery or investment purchases.

Gold Price In Qatar

Qatar’s gold market is witnessing steady activity as 24K gold trades at QAR 542.00 per gram and 22K gold at QAR 499.50. Buyers remain focused on safe-haven investments amid global volatility, while jewellers continue to see interest from both residents and tourists despite record-high bullion prices across the region.

Gold Price In Kuwait

Gold rates in Kuwait remain firm, with 24K gold priced at KWD 45.15 per gram and 22K gold at KWD 41.42. Investors are keeping a close eye on global market developments and currency movements, while jewellery demand remains stable despite higher retail prices across the Gulf region.

Gold Price In Oman

Oman’s gold prices continue hovering near record highs, with 24K gold at OMR 57.55 per gram and 22K gold at OMR 53.75. Buyers are cautiously entering the market as geopolitical uncertainty and elevated global bullion prices keep sentiment mixed between immediate purchases and waiting for softer rates.

Gold Price In Bahrain

Gold prices in Bahrain remain elevated as 24K gold trades at BHD 55.30 per gram, while 22K gold stands at BHD 51.60. Local markets continue witnessing cautious buying activity, with investors preferring gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global uncertainty, inflation concerns, and volatile financial markets.