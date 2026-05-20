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Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East remained elevated on May 20, 2026, as global spot gold hovered near record highs amid geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, safe-haven demand, and strong GCC retail market activity.

Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 10:57 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East (May 20, 2026) International gold prices continue to glitter near historic highs, with spot gold hovering around USD 4,460 per ounce as global investors rush toward safe-haven assets amid rising geopolitical tensions and inflation worries. Across the Middle East, gold markets remain active, with buyers closely tracking every price movement from Dubai to Doha. Retail gold rates across GCC countries are reflecting the pressure of elevated global prices, fluctuating currencies, and strong festive as well as investment demand. While shoppers are still walking into gold souks, many are now balancing between buying before prices rise further and waiting for a possible dip. For now, Gulf gold markets remain firmly in the spotlight.

Gold Price In United Arab Emirates (Dubai)

Dubai’s gold market continues to attract heavy attention as 24K gold trades at AED 542.25 per gram, while 22K gold stands at AED 502.00. Despite elevated prices, buyers are still actively visiting the city’s famous gold souks, balancing wedding purchases, gifting demand, and long-term investment plans amid global uncertainty.

Gold Price In Saudi Arabia

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia remain elevated, with 24K gold priced at SAR 558.00 per gram and 22K gold at SAR 511.00. Rising international bullion rates and geopolitical tensions are keeping investors cautious, while local buyers continue monitoring prices closely before making major jewellery or investment purchases.

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Gold Price In Qatar

Qatar’s gold market is witnessing steady activity as 24K gold trades at QAR 542.00 per gram and 22K gold at QAR 499.50. Buyers remain focused on safe-haven investments amid global volatility, while jewellers continue to see interest from both residents and tourists despite record-high bullion prices across the region.

Gold Price In Kuwait

Gold rates in Kuwait remain firm, with 24K gold priced at KWD 45.15 per gram and 22K gold at KWD 41.42. Investors are keeping a close eye on global market developments and currency movements, while jewellery demand remains stable despite higher retail prices across the Gulf region.

Gold Price In Oman

Oman’s gold prices continue hovering near record highs, with 24K gold at OMR 57.55 per gram and 22K gold at OMR 53.75. Buyers are cautiously entering the market as geopolitical uncertainty and elevated global bullion prices keep sentiment mixed between immediate purchases and waiting for softer rates.

Gold Price In Bahrain

Gold prices in Bahrain remain elevated as 24K gold trades at BHD 55.30 per gram, while 22K gold stands at BHD 51.60. Local markets continue witnessing cautious buying activity, with investors preferring gold as a safe-haven asset amid ongoing global uncertainty, inflation concerns, and volatile financial markets.

Here is the table for some parts of Middle East as follows:

Gold Rate Today (12 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 20, 2026

Country 24 Karat (24K) 22 Karat (22K)
United Arab Emirates (Dubai) AED 542.25 AED 502.00
Saudi Arabia SAR 558.00 SAR 511.00
Qatar QAR 542.00 QAR 499.50
Kuwait KWD 45.15 KWD 41.42
Oman OMR 57.55 OMR 53.75
Bahrain BHD 55.30 BHD 51.60

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Holds Steady Across Gulf & India as Global Uncertainty Keeps Demand Strong

International spot gold prices are currently hovering around USD 4,460 per ounce, keeping retail gold rates elevated across major Middle Eastern markets. Gold prices in the Gulf region continue to reflect a combination of international bullion benchmarks, currency movements, and regional demand trends. Among GCC nations, the United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, remains one of the most attractive destinations for gold purchases globally due to its competitive pricing structure. The UAE offers zero VAT on investment-grade bullion along with relatively lower making charges compared to several international markets. As a result, Dubai continues to attract tourists, investors, and jewellery buyers seeking cost-effective gold purchases despite historically high global bullion prices.

Also Read: What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
May 20, 2026 (Today) AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25
May 19, 2026 5,560 5,560 585 5,540 5,700
May 15, 2026 5,545 5,545 582 5,525 5,665
May 13, 2026 5,600 5,600 595 5,640 5,679.40
May 12, 2026 5,675 5,675 603 5,680 5,860
May 11, 2026 5,683 5,683 598 5,675 5,850
May 09, 2026 5,685 5,685 599 5,670 5,870
May 06, 2026 5,665 5,665 593 5,645 5,775
May 05, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 04, 2026 5,550 5,550 581 5,530 5,660
May 03, 2026 5,560 5,560 582 5,540 5,670
May 02, 2026 5,610 5,610 587 5,590 5,720
May 01, 2026 5,600 5,600 586 5,580 5,710
Apr 30, 2026 5,580 5,580 584 5,560 5,690
Apr 29, 2026 5,570 5,570 583 5,550 5,680
Apr 28, 2026 5,565 5,565 582 5,545 5,675

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate Table

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
May 20, 2026 (Today) SAR 558.00 SAR 511.00 SAR 16,759.35 SAR 508.00 SAR 558.00

Also Read: Where Is Vodafone Idea Headed After ₹51,970 Crore Profit? Market Remains Skeptical Despite Accounting Boost

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Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Tags: 22k gold rate today24K gold price todayBahrain gold pricebullion prices todaydubai gold rate todayDubai gold soukDubai jewellery marketGCC gold pricesgeopolitical tensions goldglobal gold demandGold Investmentgold market newsgold price per gramgold price todaygold prices May 2026Gulf Gold Ratesinflation and gold pricesInternational Gold PricesKuwait gold price todayMiddle East bullion marketMiddle East gold pricesOman gold rateQatar bullion ratesQatar gold rateretail gold rates GCCsafe-haven assetSaudi Arabia gold priceSaudi gold marketSpot gold priceUAE gold price

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Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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Gold Rate Today On 20 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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