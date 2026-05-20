What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Stock Market Today: From morning chai to market chaos, Dalal Street traders got a rude wake-up call today. If you were hoping for a calm Wednesday on Dalal Street, you were out of luck. All it took was one look at the trading screen this morning to feel like the bears had arrived even before the opening bell rang. Sensex plunged over 600 points, Nifty slipped below 23,450, and suddenly every “foolproof” trading strategy started looking a little shaky. The mood? Nervous, jittery, and filled with “Should I exit now?” energy. A surge in crude oil prices, fresh US-Iran tensions, a record-low rupee, and relentless foreign investor selling created the perfect recipe for a gap-down shocker. Even GIFT Nifty had flashed warning signs earlier, but few expected the sell-off to hit this hard and this fast.

For traders, today wasn’t about making money, it was about surviving volatility, protecting capital, and hoping the next candle brings relief instead of another surprise punch.