LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 09:54 IST

Stock Market Today: From morning chai to market chaos, Dalal Street traders got a rude wake-up call today. If you were hoping for a calm Wednesday on Dalal Street, you were out of luck. All it took was one look at the trading screen this morning to feel like the bears had arrived even before the opening bell rang. Sensex plunged over 600 points, Nifty slipped below 23,450, and suddenly every “foolproof” trading strategy started looking a little shaky. The mood? Nervous, jittery, and filled with “Should I exit now?” energy. A surge in crude oil prices, fresh US-Iran tensions, a record-low rupee, and relentless foreign investor selling created the perfect recipe for a gap-down shocker. Even GIFT Nifty had flashed warning signs earlier, but few expected the sell-off to hit this hard and this fast.

For traders, today wasn’t about making money, it was about surviving volatility, protecting capital, and hoping the next candle brings relief instead of another surprise punch.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

Stocks To Watch Today, May 20: BPCL, Hindalco, Wipro, Ola Electric, Mankind Pharma, Bosch And More In Focus After Q4 Earnings

Stock Market Outlook Today: Weak Rupee, Oil Prices And IT Stocks In Focus — Can Dalal Street Recover?

Airtel Launches ‘Priority Postpaid’ 5G Plans For Faster & More Reliable Mobile Experience – Check Benefits And Upgrade Details

Why RBI Cancelled Yashwant Cooperative Bank’s License, And What Happens To Customers’ Money Now?

LATEST NEWS

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 15 Lakh Despite OTT Release Buzz

Idaho Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Russ Fulcher vs Andy Briner

Alabama Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tommy Tuberville, Jared Hudson, Steve Marshall, Barry Moore

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

Pennsylvania Election Results Live Updates: AOC Backing Helps Chris Rabb Win Pennsylvania Democratic Primary

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Marksheet, Pass Percentage

Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure
What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure
What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure
What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

QUICK LINKS