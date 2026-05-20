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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street opened sharply lower as weak global cues, rising crude oil prices, and Middle East tensions rattled investor sentiment, dragging Sensex and Nifty lower amid broad-based selling and volatile trade.

Stock market today
Stock market today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 09:34 IST

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street seems to have hit the snooze button on optimism this Wednesday. Before investors could settle in with their morning chai and trading screens, the bears had already taken control, dragging Sensex down over 500 points and pushing Nifty below the crucial 23,500 mark. From weak global cues to rising crude oil prices and simmering Middle East tensions, the market is juggling more worries than confidence right now.

Even GIFT Nifty hinted at a rough opening, flashing early warning signs ahead of the bell. Add profit-booking, nervous investors, and volatile banking stocks into the mix, and today’s market mood looks less “buy the dip” and more “brace for impact.”

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (20 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

  • Sensex: 74,768.57 (-432.28, -0.57%)
  • Nifty: 23,457.25 (-160.75, -0.68%)
  • GIFT Nifty: 23,430 (-135 pts, -0.57%)

Dalal Street on Wednesday is grumpy. Before traders could even sip their morning chai, Sensex had already dropped 432 points while Nifty slipped below the 23,500 mark in pre-open trade. GIFT Nifty, too, flashed warning signals, falling 135 points and hinting that the bears were arriving early for the session.

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What’s spoiling the mood? A cocktail of weak global cues, soaring crude oil prices, and fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors now appear caught between caution and confusion, with volatility likely to dominate the opening bell and beyond.

      Stock Market Opening Bell

      • Sensex: 74,636.24 (-564.61, -0.75%)
      • Nifty: 23,448.05 (-169.95, -0.72%)

      Markets ended lower as Sensex and Nifty extended losses amid broad-based selling. Weak sentiment dragged benchmarks down, with both indices closing near day’s lows after volatile trading session overall today

        Stocks To Watch Today

        • JSW Energy
        • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC)
        • Hindalco
        • AB Capital
        • ASK Automotive
        • Dredging Corporation
        • PTC India
        • Mankind Pharma
        • Karnataka Bank

        Stocks To Watch Today, May 20: BPCL, Hindalco, Wipro, Ola Electric, Mankind Pharma, Bosch And More In Focus After Q4 Earnings

          Stock Market On Tuesday

          Volatility wins again as Dalal Street swings between IT support and banking drag. Markets tried to cheer, but the mood didn’t quite stick. After a roller-coaster session, Sensex slipped 114 points to 75,200.85 while Nifty eased 32 points to close at 23,618. IT stocks tried to hold the fort, but heavyweight selling and private banking weakness quietly stole the spotlight. Nifty Bank, in particular, did the heavy lifting on the way down, ending 355 points below its intraday high-proof that the index had more drama than direction.

          What looked like a rebound in the morning slowly faded into a classic “sell-the-strength” afternoon. The question traders are now asking: was this just a pause-or a warning sign dressed as volatility?

          (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

          Also Read: Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today: IT Leads Rally as Financials Drag Benchmarks in Volatile Session

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500
          Tags: banking stockscrude oil pricesDalal Street todayGIFT Nifty todayHindalco shareshome-hero-pos-4Indian share market todayindian stock marketJSW Energy sharesMankind Pharma stockmarket-volatilityMiddle East tensionsNifty slips below 23500nifty todayOla Electric sharesSensex fallssensex todaySPARC stockstock market newsStock Market Opening Bellstock market todaystock market updatestop gainers and losers todaytop stocks to watch todayWipro stock

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

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          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500
          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500
          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500
          Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

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