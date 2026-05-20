Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street seems to have hit the snooze button on optimism this Wednesday. Before investors could settle in with their morning chai and trading screens, the bears had already taken control, dragging Sensex down over 500 points and pushing Nifty below the crucial 23,500 mark. From weak global cues to rising crude oil prices and simmering Middle East tensions, the market is juggling more worries than confidence right now.

Even GIFT Nifty hinted at a rough opening, flashing early warning signs ahead of the bell. Add profit-booking, nervous investors, and volatile banking stocks into the mix, and today’s market mood looks less “buy the dip” and more “brace for impact.”

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (20 May, 2026)

Stock Market Pre-Opening

Sensex: 74,768.57 (-432.28, -0.57%)

Nifty: 23,457.25 (-160.75, -0.68%)

GIFT Nifty: 23,430 (-135 pts, -0.57%)

Dalal Street on Wednesday is grumpy. Before traders could even sip their morning chai, Sensex had already dropped 432 points while Nifty slipped below the 23,500 mark in pre-open trade. GIFT Nifty, too, flashed warning signals, falling 135 points and hinting that the bears were arriving early for the session.

What’s spoiling the mood? A cocktail of weak global cues, soaring crude oil prices, and fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Investors now appear caught between caution and confusion, with volatility likely to dominate the opening bell and beyond.