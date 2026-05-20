Alabama Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tommy Tuberville, Jared Hudson, Steve Marshall, Barry Moore

Alabama Primary Election Results: Voters in six US states- Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, and Idaho are casting their votes in important primary elections and that could play a major role for who is going to control Congress. People are also looking at this as a kind of test for how much influence President Donald Trump has within the Republican Party, plus it might set the tone for American politics going into the 2026 midterm elections and even the 2028 presidential race. In these contests, there are a number of attention-grabbing candidates backed by Trump, internal party disagreements, arguments about voting boundaries and rules, and then the slow arrival of fresh political leaders that are suddenly more visible on the national stage.

Alabama Primary Election Results

Alabama’s primary elections are getting a lot of confusion lately, after Gov Kay Ivey decided to push back voting in four congressional districts until August because there are legal fights over where the district lines actually are.

The ballots cast on Tuesday in Alabama’s 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 7th congressional districts might not end up counting since the state is being told it has to redraw the district maps after a recent US Supreme Court decision tied to voting rights laws. And there is a lot of uncertainty on top of that.

Still, despite all of this voting continues as scheduled in the 3rd, 4th, and 5th districts and there are Senate and local elections happening across the state.

President Donald Trump has backed Rep. Barry Moore in Alabama’s Senate race the one to replace Sen. Tommy Tuberville who is now running for governor.

Alabama Election Results: Key Candidates

Alabama’s pretty crowded Republican Senate primary seemed like it was headed for a runoff anyway, with Barry Moore, Steve Marshall,and Jared Hudson showing up as early frontrunners.

Doug Jones won the Democratic primary for Alabama’s governor, so that part went through. Meanwhile, several other statewide Republican races were still not settled late Tuesday, you know, hanging there.

Alabama Election Results

Alabama Primary Elections 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 19, 2026. Early in the morning, polling places across the state opened up as people started to cast ballots in several important races.

This election covers bids for the U.S. Senate, seats in the House and also positions in the state legislature ahead of the November elections.

Alabama Election Results is officially begin at 7:00 AM local time and they are expected to end at 7:00 PM. Election officials told voters to arrive at polling centres earlier rather than late so they don’t have to stand in long queue during peak hours.

Officials also reminded residents to bring a valid identification document before going to the polling stations.

Alabama Election LIVE Results Updates: Doug Jones Wins Democratic Primary, Advances in Alabama Governor Race

Former Senator Doug Jones has won Alabam’s Democratic primary election for governor, according to the Associated Press.

So now Jones will have to take on a pretty stiff test in the general election against Senator Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville in the meantime, comfortably won the Republican nomination to replace outgoing Republican Governor Kay lvey who can’t run again because of term limits.

Also, it’s worth noting that no Democratic candidate has really won the Alabama governor’s race in almost 30 years. The most recent Democrat who became governor was former Governor Don Siegelman back in 1998.

Tuberville, a noted ally and steady backer of President Donald Trump, also carries Trump’s official endorsement into this race.

Also Read: Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset