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Home > World News > Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance

Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance

Georgia Election results Today: Georgia emerged as a major battleground in the 2026 US primary elections, with high-profile congressional and gubernatorial contests drawing national attention. Republican governor candidates Rick Jackson and Burt Jones advanced to a runoff after failing to secure a huge victory in a fiercely contested race shaped by Donald Trump’s endorsement and massive campaign spending. Meanwhile, voting disruptions in Fulton and Cobb counties delayed results.

Georgia election results today: Burt Jones, Rick Jackson head to runoff as Fulton delays and Kentucky shocks emerge. Photo: AI.
Georgia election results today: Burt Jones, Rick Jackson head to runoff as Fulton delays and Kentucky shocks emerge. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 08:16 IST

Georgia Election Results: Voters across six US states, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania,  headed to the polls on Tuesday for a major round of 2026 primary elections, with several closely watched congressional and gubernatorial contests shaping the political landscape ahead of the midterms.  Georgia witnessed a series of important races across congressional and statewide contests. Chris Harden secured the Democratic nomination for the US House in Georgia’s 11th Congressional District, while Clay Fuller won the Republican nomination in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. In the Republican race for Georgia governor, NBC News projected that Rick Jackson and Burt Jones advanced to a runoff election after neither candidate secured an outright victory.

Georgia Governor Election Results

The Georgia governor’s race became one of the most closely watched Republican battles in the country, largely because of the enormous sums spent by the leading candidates and Trump’s involvement in the contest.

Trump backed Lt. Gov. Burt Jones in the heated Republican primary. Jones, who belongs to a wealthy Georgia family, contributed $19 million to his own campaign.

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His opponent, billionaire health care executive Rick Jackson, poured more than $83 million of his personal fortune into the race, creating a rare test of whether Trump’s endorsement strength could withstand such overwhelming financial spending.

The contest turned increasingly bitter as campaigning intensified in the final weeks before voting.

Fulton Election Results: County Voting Disruptions Delay Georgia Results

Election officials in Georgia faced disruptions on primary day that delayed vote counting in Fulton County.

Polls across the state officially closed, but Fulton County kept polling locations open until 11 pm following interruptions tied to accusations involving a man allegedly firing shots.

One polling station in Sandy Springs extended voting hours until 11 pm after the site was temporarily shut down because of nearby police activity.

Separately, several polling locations in Cobb County remained open beyond the scheduled 7 pm closing time due to technical issues.

Fulton County officials stated that results from other polling stations would only be released after all voting locations had officially closed, pushing the reporting timeline to 11 pm.

Georgia House District 12 Race Heads to Runoff

The Democratic contest for Georgia House District 12 is now headed for a runoff election.

Ceretta Smith received 32.61 percent of the vote, while Traci George secured 27.24 percent, forcing House Democrats to return to the ballot next month for a runoff contest.

Meanwhile, Rick Allen comfortably won the Republican nomination in the district, capturing 83.39 percent of the vote.

Kentucky Election Results

Among the most high-profile outcomes of the night was in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District, where incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie was defeated by Navy veteran Ed Gallrein, according to NBC News projections. Gallrein had received the backing of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with Massie in recent years.

Trump-Backed Candidate Ed Gallrein Defeats Thomas Massie in Kentucky

The Kentucky contest emerged as one of the most contentious races of the primary cycle. Trump’s endorsement of Ed Gallrein placed the race firmly in the national spotlight, particularly given his long-running disagreements with Massie.

NBC News projected Gallrein as the winner over the sitting congressman in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.

Also Read: Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

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Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance
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Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance
Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance
Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance
Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance

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