Dallas Weather Update (20 May 2026): Flash Flood Warning Issued Amid Severe Storms

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Dallas, as well as the surrounding North Texas areas, after strong thunderstorms dumped heavy rains over the region. Now residents worry about severe flooding on roads, in neighborhoods and low lying areas. Warning sirens for storms are expected to keep coming round after round, as storms and further intense rain continue to move in.

Strong Thunderstorms could bring Heavy Rains

Meteorologists said that intense thunderstorms could bring down 1-2 or more inches of rain over parts of Dallas-Fort Worth raising the risk of flash flooding across urban areas and drainage systems filled up in minutes. Storm experts also warn that thundershowers could bring with them lightning, heavy winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

“The National Weather Service has issued a warning that flashes of inducted rainfall could flood roads, highways, and underpasses in urban areas at top travel times if you stop driving,” said long-term forecast principal at the National Weather Service, said meteorologist, who advised motorists not to drive through flooded roads.

Emergency Alerts Sent Across North Texas

Emergency weather alerts were issued over several North Texas counties as the storm system intensified moving through the area. Radar data also points to heavy raining storm systems over the same regions in depositing intense torrential rain over the next few hours, increasing the chances for severe flooding.

Several residents over social media channels posted videos showing dark sky, flooding streets and heavy rains rushing through several Dallas metro area neighborhoods. Residents also posted videos of traffic circulation interrupted for some hours due to water accumulation over some major roads.

Authorities Urge Residents To Stay Prepared

Officials urged residents of flood prone areas to keep vigil, stay updated on official weather alert, keep emergency alerts on, avoid unnecessary travel to avoid accidents.

Emergency service providers across Texas continue to promote “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” safety message to reduce cases of injuries and accidents due to flooding during heavy rains.

If the storms keep developing over dry soggy ground, further rainfall over the week could increase the chances of severe flooding over Dallas and surrounding areas.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on weather forecasts, emergency alerts, and publicly available reports at the time of writing. Flood warnings, storm intensity, and affected areas may change rapidly depending on weather conditions. Residents are advised to follow official updates from the National Weather Service and local authorities for the latest safety information and evacuation advisories.