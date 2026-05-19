Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Vietnam’s automotive manufacturer VinFast is planning to launch electric cabs for the ride-hailing economy with an economy offers at a price starting from just ₹8 per kilometre in India. Such a move might mean a huge battle with the incumbent players. Around 1000 EVs have been parked at Noida following which it is the city where the launch of the electric cab services is scheduled to take place. The company would sensory the service and mass hiring of drivers has already been started.

Driver Recruitment Begins For ₹40,000 Per Month

The recruitment of drivers for the electric-cab service has begun at VinFast with a salary of ₹40,000 per month.

Aiming For Affordable And Electric Mobility

The offer of price starting at ₹8 per kilometre is expected to make EV-based cabs affordable. This could raise the bar in pricing for ride-hailing services.

Ola And Uber Could Face New Competition

The coming of VinFast could mean new competition for the current operators. With a competitive price and a growing fleet of electric cabs the company could have a serious impact on the ride-hailing business. The expansion plan of the company could mean the launch of its services in all major cities in India once the market reacts to the company’s strategy.

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