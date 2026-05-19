LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude donald trump bangladesh bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east bcci ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro AIS Form 26AS verification aap govinda Brent crude
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Vietnamese automaker VinFast is planning to enter India’s ride-hailing market with electric cabs starting at just ₹8 per kilometre. The move is expected to intensify competition in the sector. Around 1,000 EVs have already been parked in Noida, where the service is set to begin. The company has also started hiring drivers as it prepares for the rollout of its electric cab operations.

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space (Image Via AI)
Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space (Image Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 22:06 IST

Vietnam’s automotive manufacturer VinFast is planning to launch electric cabs for the ride-hailing economy with an economy offers at a price starting from just ₹8 per kilometre in India. Such a move might mean a huge battle with the incumbent players. Around 1000 EVs have been parked at Noida following which it is the city where the launch of the electric cab services is scheduled to take place. The company would sensory the service and mass hiring of drivers has already been started.

Driver Recruitment Begins For ₹40,000 Per Month

The recruitment of drivers for the electric-cab service has begun at VinFast with a salary of ₹40,000 per month.

Aiming For Affordable And Electric Mobility

The offer of price starting at ₹8 per kilometre is expected to make EV-based cabs affordable. This could raise the bar in pricing for ride-hailing services.

Ola And Uber Could Face New Competition

The coming of VinFast could mean new competition for the current operators. With a competitive price and a growing fleet of electric cabs the company could have a serious impact on the ride-hailing business. The expansion plan of the company could mean the launch of its services in all major cities in India once the market reacts to the company’s strategy.

ALSO READ: Skoda Epiq e-SUV Unveiled: Check Expected India Launch, Battery Range, Fast Charging Speed And Full Features

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space
Tags: affordable EV taxis Indiadriver recruitment VinFast Indiaelectric cab service India 2026electric mobility India VinFastEV ride sharing market IndiaOla Uber competition IndiaVinFast electric cabs IndiaVinFast EV taxi launch Noida

RELATED News

What Are The New Features In iOS 27? Here’s How Apple Intelligence Could Work On iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Ai Market To Grow From $15 Billion To $154 Billion By 2028 As AI Systems Demand Faster, Low-Latency Data Transfer

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag

iPhone 13 Pro To iPhone 18 Pro: Battery Upgrades From 4,352mAh To 5,200mAh, Could Apple Fix Its Biggest Issue

Apple To Use Samsung Camera Technology In iPhone 18 For First Time: Report

LATEST NEWS

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

‘Two Or Three Days, Maybe Early Next…’ Donald Trump Issues Fresh Deadline As Iran Pushes New Peace Proposal

Video: BJP MP Brijbhushan Singh’s Lavish Mansion Shocks American Influencer Aston Hall | What’s Inside?

Nitin Gadkari Earns Rs 2.5 Lakh Per Month From Social Media: Here’s How

RR vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Dropped? Rishabh Pant’s Awkward Toss Exchange With Ian Bishop Sparks Major IPL 2026 Rumour | WATCH VIDEO

Maharashtra Monsoon 2026: When Will Mumbai Welcome Fresh Showers? Check IMD Forecast Here

Who Is Attacking UAE? 6 Drones Target Country In 48 Hours Despite US-Iran War Ceasefire

Airtel Launches ‘Priority Postpaid’ 5G Plans For Faster & More Reliable Mobile Experience – Check Benefits And Upgrade Details

Who Was Naren Dhar? Indian Official Found Dead Inside Assistant High Commission Premises In Bangladesh

BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space
Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space
Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space
Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

QUICK LINKS