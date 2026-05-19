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Home > Sports News > RR vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Dropped? Rishabh Pant’s Awkward Toss Exchange With Ian Bishop Sparks Major IPL 2026 Rumour | WATCH VIDEO

RR vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Dropped? Rishabh Pant’s Awkward Toss Exchange With Ian Bishop Sparks Major IPL 2026 Rumour | WATCH VIDEO

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami’s surprise absence from Lucknow Super Giants’ playing XI against Rajasthan Royals triggered major IPL 2026 controversy after captain Rishabh Pant’s awkward toss exchange with commentator Ian Bishop went viral on social media. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Shami was also left out of India’s squads for the one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan.

Rishabh Pant and Ian Bishop's exchange discussing Mohammed Shami at the toss went viral. Image Credit: X and ANI
Rishabh Pant and Ian Bishop's exchange discussing Mohammed Shami at the toss went viral. Image Credit: X and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-19 21:30 IST

Mohammed Shami Dropped: The clash between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants got off to an interesting start. Winning the toss, Yasahsvi Jaiswal, standing in for Riyan Parag, elected to bowl first. Rishabh Pant’s LSG was sent in to bat, who also had to make a few changes in their playing XI. However, it was the exchange between Ian Bishop, toss presenter, and Pant that went viral on social media platforms. Mohammed Shami, who was replaced in the playing XI by Mohsin Khan, became the centre of all the questions from Bishop. However, Pant did not provide with any straight answer, leading to speculations of the senior pacer being dropped. 

RR vs LSG: Has Mohammed Shami been dropped from Lucknow Super Giants?



No, there are no indications that say that Mohammed Shami has been dropped owing to poor performances from the Lucknow Super Giants. The senior right-arm pacer was replaced by Mohsin Khan in the RR vs LSG clash. The exchange between Rishabh Pant and Ian Bishop at the toss went viral, with fans speculating about Shami being dropped. However, when looking at the video, it seems like the LSG captain could not understand Bishop’s questions and just named his team changes before the acclaimed commentator left the topic. 

RR vs LSG: Will Riyan Parag be used as an impact player?

Riyan Parag missed his second game of the season. He was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal as the captain of the team. However, unlike the first game, where Parag did not play, he was named among the impact subs against the Lucknow Super Giants. With the Rajasthan Royals bowling first, it is possible for Parag to play a role with the bat in the second innings. But a quick look at the impact subs list for the Royals would indicate why the regular RR skipper might not feature in the second innings. 

The impact subs for the Royals feature the teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. There is no doubt over the fact that the 15-year-old opener has been the best batter for his team. In IPL 2026, the left-hander has scored 486 runs at a strike rate of 234.78, averaging 40.50.

LSG vs RR: Mitchell Marsh continues fine form

Mitchell Marsh, for the second time in a row, has been a top batter for the Super Giants. The Aussie T20 captain is racing towards another century. If he does reach the triple-figure mark, it will be his second hundred of the season. At the time of writing, Marsh has scored 84 runs in 48 balls. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis played a quickfire knock, scoring 60 runs in 29 balls opening the innings.

India Squad vs Afghanistan: Mohammed Shami Misses Out

Today, the BCCI announced the Indian national cricket team squad to face Afghanistan for a one-off test and a three-match ODI series. However, Mohammed Shami remained a notable miss from the two squads. Clarifying the reasoning behind Shami missing out from the two teams, Ajit Agarkar, the Chairman of Men’s Selection Committee said, “Yeah, I mean no because as far as we’ve been told that at this point he’s, his body is allowing him to, I know he’s played the domestic season and all that this year, but from the information that I’ve got is that at this point you know T20 cricket is what he’s, he’s sort of ready for yeah? I mean, so at no, so there was no discussion regarding his name.”

Also Read: BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video

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RR vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Dropped? Rishabh Pant’s Awkward Toss Exchange With Ian Bishop Sparks Major IPL 2026 Rumour | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Ian BishopIPL 2026Lucknow Super GiantsMohammed ShamiMohammed Shami droppedrajasthan royalsrishabh pantRR vs LSG

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RR vs LSG: Mohammed Shami Dropped? Rishabh Pant’s Awkward Toss Exchange With Ian Bishop Sparks Major IPL 2026 Rumour | WATCH VIDEO
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