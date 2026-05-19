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Home > Sports News > BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video

BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video

Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das were involved in a heated verbal spat during the BAN vs PAK 2nd Test as Pakistan battled to avoid a series whitewash against Bangladesh. Rizwan’s fighting fifty kept Pakistan alive with 121 runs needed on the final day.

Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in a war of words during the 4th day of the 2nd test between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Image Credit: X
Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan were involved in a war of words during the 4th day of the 2nd test between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 20:06 IST

BAN vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Rizwan is the last recognised batter standing for the Pakistan team as they stare down another horrific result against Bangladesh. Having lost the first test match, the visitors are on the cusp of losing the second match after the fourth day leaves the Bangla Tigers in the driving seat. Meanwhile, Rizwan, who provided some substance to the innings with a fighting fifty, was involved in a verbal spat with Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper, Litton Das. With Pakistan needing 121 runs to win and level the series on the fifth and final day, Rizwan, having scored 75 runs, remains the only recognised batter.

BAN vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan vs Litton Das Fight Take Centre Stage




In a gruelling day of test cricket, it was a spat between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das that was at the centre of all the attention. After scoring a half-century, the Pakistani batter was accused of possibly wasting some time. The 33-year-old was seen being annoyed with the sight screen and delayed the proceedings. 

To this, the Bangladeshi wicketkeeper came out with a reply and called out Rizwan for wasting time. Litton Das asked Rizwan why he was stopping, and he should focus on the pitch instead of looking at the sight screen. To end the dialogue between the two keepers, Das accused Rizwan of acting right after he completed his half-century.  



Once the over was completed and the players changed their fielding positions, the Bangladeshi players too got involved in the spat. There were remarks being made on Rizwan’s place in the Pakistan test team. The Bangla Tigers talked about how his place in the team is cemented after the half-century, and he is acting too much.

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan in need of a miracle from Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan need a miracle from Mohammad Rizwan to avoid a humiliating defeat against Bangladesh. Having lost the opening test of the series, another defeat would mean a series whitewash. Bangladesh have won each of their last three tests against Pakistan. The Bangla Tigers had defeated Pakistan away from home in a two-match series in 2024. Meanwhile, a win tomorrow would be a historic first series whitewash at home against Pakistan for Bangladesh. With 121 runs needed to win on the last day, Rizwan would need to hold on the strike and would have to do the bulk of the scoring with Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Abbas to accompany him.

Also Read: RR IPL 2026 Playoffs Scenario: Will Rajasthan Royals Be Eliminated if They Lose vs LSG in Today’s IPL Match? All Scenarios Explained

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BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video
Tags: BAN vs PAKBAN vs PAK 2nd Testbangladesh cricket teamLitton DasMohammad RizwanPakistan Cricket Teampakistan-vs-bangladeshRizwan vs Litton Das

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BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video

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BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video
BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video
BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video
BAN vs PAK, 2nd Test: ‘Stop Acting After Scoring Fifty’ — Mohammad Rizwan, Litton Das Involved in Heated Spat as Pakistan Stare Down Series Defeat | WATCH Video

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