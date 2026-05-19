MS Dhoni Hints at Retirement After IPL 2026? ‘Nahi Yaar’ Comment to Suresh Raina Goes Viral

IPL 2026: If Suresh Raina is to be believed, it looks like we may have seen the last of MS Dhoni, the cricketer, on a cricket pitch. The legendary captain has been battling a serious fitness concern during the ongoing IPL 2026 season and is yet to feature in a single match for Chennai Super Kings this year.

Official reports from the franchise at the start of the tournament had indicated that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter would miss the first few games with a painful calf strain, which he had picked up during a training camp. He reportedly also suffered a thumb injury later, which ruled him out of CSK’s crucial fixtures, including their much-anticipated final home game of the league stage. However, Dhoni was at the venue on Monday when CSK took on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk to the absolute delight of the packed stands. After the match ended, he also did an emotional lap around the stadium to thank the faithful Chennai crowd.

Former CSK teammate and close friend Suresh Raina revealed on Star Sports that he had actively pushed the five-time IPL-winning captain to return for yet another season. But the 44-year-old was non-committal about any firm plans, admitting frankly that his body no longer feels at its best after years of relentless cricket.

“I told him ‘You have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year’. He said ‘nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)’. I said ‘we are not believing anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think, he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,” Raina said.

While Dhoni may be feeling the effects of age and injuries, the former Indian captain has not closed the door completely or ruled out the possibility of turning out for the beloved yellow franchise again in the future.

“Fans also want you (Dhoni) to come. He said, ‘let me see’. If he says let me see, there’s a chance he will work hard, and play again,” Raina added during the post-match broadcast.

This year, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s transition was built on off-field influence of Dhoni without even facing a ball, the bedrock of CSK. His viral comment has sparked widespread fears of retirement, but that small phrase, “let me see,” offers a glimmer of hope. At the end of the day, it’s a personal call and millions of fans are left waiting to see if Thala will make one last comeback or bring down the curtains on a glorious career.

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