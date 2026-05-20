Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Kentucky Election Results Today: Republican Congressman Thomas Massie lost Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District primary to Donald Trump-backed candidate and former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, marking another major victory for President Donald Trump’s influence within the Republican Party. The closely watched contest became one of the most expensive congressional primary races in US history, with polling stations opening at 6:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday and closing 12 hours later. Massie, who has represented the district since 2012, had emerged as one of the Republican Party’s most vocal independent-minded lawmakers. He was among the few Republicans who pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, criticised the Iran war, and voted against Trump’s tax legislation.

Kentucky Election Results: Donald Trump Vs Thomas Massie

For months, tensions between Trump and Massie had escalated publicly. Trump repeatedly attacked the Kentucky congressman ahead of the primary, portraying him as disloyal to both the party and the former president.

According to NBC News projections, Gallrein defeated Massie after receiving strong backing from Trump’s political operation. The race quickly evolved into one of the most significant Republican intraparty battles of the year.

Massie had long cultivated an image as a libertarian-leaning conservative willing to oppose Republican leadership and challenge Trump directly when necessary. However, Trump’s endorsement ultimately proved decisive in the contest.

Kentucky District Results

District 1:

98.1% Reporting

J. Comer – 76,751 votes (88.1%)

D. Sims – 5,026 votes (5.8%)

R. Sutherby – 2,744 votes (3.1%)

District 2

99% Reporting

S. Guthrie – 65,176 votes (85.4%)

J. Ferguson – 7,187 votes (9.4%)

G. Perry-Adelmann – 3,963 votes (5.2%)

District 3

99% Reporting

M. Rodriguez – 15,855 votes (48.2%)

D. Nichter – 6,807 votes (20.7%)

D. Cobble – 5,893 votes (17.9%)

District 4

99% Reporting

E. Gallrein – 57,822 votes (54.9%)

T. Massie – 47,539 votes (45.1%)

District 5

98.7% Reporting

H. Rogers – 81,554 votes (77.4%)

K. Smith – 12,312 votes (11.7%)

B. Hurley – 5,537 votes (5.3%)

District 6 – 99% Reporting

R. Alvarado – 36,217 votes (56.5%)

R. Dotson – 16,897 votes (26.4%)

G. Plucinski – 5,670 votes (8.8%)

What Thomas Massie Said After Losing Kentucky Elections

Following the result, Massie addressed an energetic crowd that repeatedly chanted slogans including “No more wars” and “America First!”

“We stirred up something. There is a yearning in this country for someone who will vote for principles over party,” Massie said.

He also criticised blind loyalty to political leadership in Congress.

“If the legislative branch always votes whichever way the wind is blowing, then we have mob rule,” he said. “But if lawmakers follow the constitution, we have a Republic.”

Before the election, Massie had warned that the race could become a defining moment for Republican lawmakers who challenge Trump.

“There’s a portion of the electorate who doesn’t believe that Congress should be independent,” Massie said in an interview last month. “They believe that, when the Republicans control the White House and the Congress, that Congress should just do whatever the president wants. But that’s not how our government’s set up.”

In another remark reported by NBC News, Massie said Republicans across the country were watching to see whether lawmakers who challenged Trump “could win an election.”

Trump Launches Scathing Attack on Massie

Ahead of the Kentucky primary results, Trump intensified his criticism of Massie through a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary,” Trump wrote.

“This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator! That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win. Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse!”

Ed Gallrein Credits Trump After Victory

After winning the Republican primary, Gallrein thanked Trump for his support and leadership. He also accused Massie of abandoning both Trump and the Republican Party.

In another major Kentucky Republican contest on Tuesday, voters selected U.S. Representative Andy Barr as the party’s nominee to replace longtime Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Barr, who was endorsed by Trump, defeated former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in what was widely viewed as a generational transition battle within the Republican Party.

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