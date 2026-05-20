LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude business news donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra gurugram bandra east ambani latest venture Ayushmann Khurrana FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Kentucky Election Results Today 2026: Donald Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein defeated longtime Congressman Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s closely watched 4th Congressional District Republican primary. The high-stakes race became one of the most expensive congressional primaries in US history and highlighted Trump’s continued influence within the Republican Party.

Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeats Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s costly 2026 Republican primary election battle. Photo: AI.
Trump-backed Ed Gallrein defeats Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s costly 2026 Republican primary election battle. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 08:51 IST

Kentucky Election Results Today: Republican Congressman Thomas Massie lost Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District primary to Donald Trump-backed candidate and former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, marking another major victory for President Donald Trump’s influence within the Republican Party. The closely watched contest became one of the most expensive congressional primary races in US history, with polling stations opening at 6:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday and closing 12 hours later. Massie, who has represented the district since 2012, had emerged as one of the Republican Party’s most vocal independent-minded lawmakers. He was among the few Republicans who pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, criticised the Iran war, and voted against Trump’s tax legislation.

Kentucky Election Results: Donald Trump Vs Thomas Massie 

For months, tensions between Trump and Massie had escalated publicly. Trump repeatedly attacked the Kentucky congressman ahead of the primary, portraying him as disloyal to both the party and the former president.

According to NBC News projections, Gallrein defeated Massie after receiving strong backing from Trump’s political operation. The race quickly evolved into one of the most significant Republican intraparty battles of the year.

You Might Be Interested In

Massie had long cultivated an image as a libertarian-leaning conservative willing to oppose Republican leadership and challenge Trump directly when necessary. However, Trump’s endorsement ultimately proved decisive in the contest.

Kentucky District Results

District 1:

98.1% Reporting

J. Comer – 76,751 votes (88.1%)

D. Sims – 5,026 votes (5.8%)

R. Sutherby – 2,744 votes (3.1%)

District 2

99% Reporting

S. Guthrie – 65,176 votes (85.4%)

J. Ferguson – 7,187 votes (9.4%)
G. Perry-Adelmann – 3,963 votes (5.2%)

District 3 

99% Reporting

M. Rodriguez – 15,855 votes (48.2%)

D. Nichter – 6,807 votes (20.7%)

D. Cobble – 5,893 votes (17.9%)

District 4 

99% Reporting

E. Gallrein – 57,822 votes (54.9%)

T. Massie – 47,539 votes (45.1%)

District 5 

98.7% Reporting

H. Rogers – 81,554 votes (77.4%)

K. Smith – 12,312 votes (11.7%)

B. Hurley – 5,537 votes (5.3%)

District 6 – 99% Reporting

R. Alvarado – 36,217 votes (56.5%)

R. Dotson – 16,897 votes (26.4%)

G. Plucinski – 5,670 votes (8.8%)

What Thomas Massie Said After Losing Kentucky Elections

Following the result, Massie addressed an energetic crowd that repeatedly chanted slogans including “No more wars” and “America First!”

“We stirred up something. There is a yearning in this country for someone who will vote for principles over party,” Massie said.

He also criticised blind loyalty to political leadership in Congress.

“If the legislative branch always votes whichever way the wind is blowing, then we have mob rule,” he said. “But if lawmakers follow the constitution, we have a Republic.”

Before the election, Massie had warned that the race could become a defining moment for Republican lawmakers who challenge Trump.

“There’s a portion of the electorate who doesn’t believe that Congress should be independent,” Massie said in an interview last month. “They believe that, when the Republicans control the White House and the Congress, that Congress should just do whatever the president wants. But that’s not how our government’s set up.”

In another remark reported by NBC News, Massie said Republicans across the country were watching to see whether lawmakers who challenged Trump “could win an election.”

Trump Launches Scathing Attack on Massie

Ahead of the Kentucky primary results, Trump intensified his criticism of Massie through a lengthy post on Truth Social.

“Tom Massie of Kentucky, the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country, is an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who suffered an unprecedented loss tonight by not even being allowed to run in the Republican Primary,” Trump wrote.

“This is the first time such a thing has ever happened to a sitting U.S. Senator! That’s what you get by voting to Impeach an innocent man, especially one who made it possible for Cassidy’s Senate win. Very disloyal, but Tom Massie, a major Sleazebag, is even worse!”

Ed Gallrein Credits Trump After Victory

After winning the Republican primary, Gallrein thanked Trump for his support and leadership. He also accused Massie of abandoning both Trump and the Republican Party.

In another major Kentucky Republican contest on Tuesday, voters selected U.S. Representative Andy Barr as the party’s nominee to replace longtime Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Barr, who was endorsed by Trump, defeated former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in what was widely viewed as a generational transition battle within the Republican Party.

Also Read: Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset
Tags: donald trumpKentucky election ResultsUS electionsus newsus primaries

RELATED News

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Oregon Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tina Kotek Battles Nine Challengers

Georgia Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Brut, Jones, Rick Jackson, Keisha Lance

Election Results Today: Who Won In Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon And Pennsylvania Primaries? Ed Gallrein Vs Thomas Massie

Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ But Says War Could End ‘Very Quickly’ As Tehran ‘Wants A Deal So Badly’

LATEST NEWS

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Result 2026 at tnresults.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Marksheet, Pass Percentage

Stocks To Watch Today, May 20: BPCL, Hindalco, Wipro, Ola Electric, Mankind Pharma, Bosch And More In Focus After Q4 Earnings

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

Stock Market Outlook Today: Weak Rupee, Oil Prices And IT Stocks In Focus — Can Dalal Street Recover?

Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ But Says War Could End ‘Very Quickly’ As Tehran ‘Wants A Deal So Badly’

20 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Dallas Weather Update (20 May 2026): Flash Flood Warning Issued Amid Severe Storms

Over 175 Children Killed? US Investigation Into Iran Girls’ School Strike Reaches Final Stage

SLC Fire Emergency: Heavy Smoke Reported Near South Orange Street In Salt Lake City | WATCH

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset
Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset
Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset
Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

QUICK LINKS