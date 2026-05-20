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Home > India News > What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

People naming it as India's Gen-Z revolution, the viral ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ came to be after Chief Justice Surya Kant made that controversial ‘cockroach’ remark, and then boom, a lot of outrage spread online. People say the satirical movement reportedly jumped past one lakh members in just three days which felt fast, and not exactly subtle either.

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules (Image: @CJP_2029 via X)
What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules (Image: @CJP_2029 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 08:02 IST

The viral ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ has turned into one of India’s most bizarre Internet enabled political parties. The campaign launched by the outcry against a controversial statement made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant is now an all Indian satirical movement that reportedly crossed the one lakh mark in just three days. The movement sprang into life following the Supreme Court bench led by Justice Surya Kant while hearing a petition filed by a group of students contended that they have been misled by ‘cockroaches’ and ‘parasites’ into entering professions.

‘Cockroach Janata Party’: How Did It All Start?

The movement got momentum after Justice Surya Kant in the Supreme Court, during the hearing of a petition filed by a group of students, called certain people ‘cockroaches’ and ‘parasites’ who enter professions by fraudulent means. The Chief Justice later said that his criticism was directed at those who were fraudulently using fake credentials and not at young people who were out of work, but the comment caused a huge furor online. Thousands of young Indians, journalists, activists and social media users took the quote as an insult and an unbridgeable gap between they and the younger generation who were grappling with the issue of joblessness and frustration.

How Did ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ Become A Movement?

The controversy quickly spread with social media being flooded with memes, protest slogans and satirical political graphics. This virtual rage gave birth to the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP), a movement that not only took the name of the ‘cockroach’ but also embraced it. The campaign claimed to be a representation of those facing unemployment, precarious jobs, cheating in exams, cyberbullying and a growing mistrust of institutions. The message it was designed to convey soon rang true on the internet: if people are considered ‘cockroaches’ for surviving tough systems, then resilience is resistance itself. The party, which playfully defines itself as ‘Secular, Socialist, Democratic and Lazy’, manages to combine some of the Internet’s best comedic elements with a sense of political frustration, an instant captivation that resonates with digital audiences.

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Who Started The Cockroach Janata Party?

The movement had been started by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30 year old digital strategist from Maharashtra who had served in the social media team of Aam Aadmi Party from 2020-2022. Sharing his knowledge accumulated from meme driven political campaigning, Dipke made a Google Form on X that welcomed those who considered themselves ‘cockroaches’ to join the movement. The answer was a haywire, a full scale meltdown. Apparently, membership jumped to over 15,000 in a few hours and into the 80,000s and eventually the lakh mark. The campaign also spread like wildfire across social media platforms, with almost 1.8 million followers of the Instagram posts and tens of thousands of followers of the X posts in just days creating a true internet phenomenon.

What Is The Manifesto Of Cockroach Janata Party?

An important part of what made the movement popular were its intentionally funny membership requirements. The campaign says that anyone can participate who is ‘unemployed by force, choice or principle’, spends more than 11 hours a day online, is ’emotionally drained of the system,’ or has ‘the knack for an online rant’. Though the rules are apparent as a joke, they do show the genuine frustration of young Indians under the social pressure and fear of job insecurity. Meanwhile, the party’s manifesto contains a number of serious demands in a lighthearted manner. These involve Chief Justices of the High Courts and Supreme Court not holding up any positions after retirement from their posts in the Rajya Sabha, 50 percent reservation of cabinet seats for women, implementation of transparency with the RTI Act, and the abolition of anonymous political donations.



‘I Am A Cockroach’

Many observers were surprised to see the move from social media jokes to meme culture so quickly. The volunteers involved in the campaign reportedly created cleanliness campaigns at garbage dumps and contaminated sites carrying playcards which read ‘I Am A Cockroach’. The symbolism was widely picked up and spread online, and made the campaign more of a social statement than a mere joke.



Rather than rage, supporters tried to right the wrong by engaging in civic action and public discourse. The Cockroach Janata Party isn’t a party registered according to the official political party list, however it’s already managed to hook with the creativeness of India’s web generation. It was only a few days before it took off from a sarcastic meme to become a cultural movement, a result of youth frustration, activism, and increasing mistrust of institutions through digital means.

Also Read: Who Is Abhijeet Dipke? Ex-AAP Volunteer Behind Viral Cockroach Janta Party That Started After CJI’s ‘Cockroach’ Remark

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What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules
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What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

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What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules
What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules
What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules
What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

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