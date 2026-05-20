Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ But Says War Could End ‘Very Quickly’ As Tehran ‘Wants A Deal So Badly’

The United States has issued fresh warning to Iran to the next level, saying it might strike again if Tehran rejects a nuclear deal. The United States has upped the ante in its dispute with Iran, saying it may retaliate with new military action should Tehran reject a deal over its nuclear programme. Trump‘s statement at the White House was that he was an ‘hour away’ from making another significant assault on Iran before he postponed the attack. Iran ‘wants to make a deal so badly’, the US President said, despite the danger, because the conflict ‘can be very quick’. Trump also assured lawmakers that Tehran would never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon under his watch.

What Did Trump Say?

Speaking to the reporters and lawmakers, Trump stated that the US was still ready for all out military action if diplomacy proved to be ineffective. He said he hopes they do not need to return to strike but could do so in ‘two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday maybe early next week.’ Trump also alleged that the pressure campaign is already making a difference, saying Iran’s pressure had been effective, and was now eager to return to talks. He likened the negotiating process to hard bargaining when countries sit down at the table under ‘significant military pressure’ to make a deal.

Vice President JD Vance On ‘Option B’

In addition, Vice President JD Vance conveyed his positive outlook on the diplomatic process, stating that ‘good progress’ was being made in the weeks since the ceasefire last took place in April. But Vance confirmed that the administration was still holding ‘Option B’ open, namely the prospect of further military action if negotiations broke down. Senior officials from both the intelligence and military sectors have reportedly been having high level discussions with regards to both military and diplomatic approaches with Iran, including Secretaries of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and intelligence officials.

Strait Of Hormuz

The refreshed threats have again kindled concerns for a wider Middle East war, sort of like, it just keeps echoing. The situation already sent shipping through the key Strait of Hormuz, which is sort of essential to global oil and gas supplies, into disarray. That disturbance has then pushed oil prices higher, and it brings worries about inflation as well as instability across global financial markets. Trump is balancing both threats and diplomacy at the same time , and it is unclear if his brittle truce with Iran will actually last for the next few days, or a bit beyond.

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