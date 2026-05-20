Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US Senate Passes Resolution To Limit Trump's War Powers In Iran, 42 US Aircraft Lost Or Damaged During Operation Epic Fury

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Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: According to CBS News, a resolution that was meant to limit President Donald Trump’s war powers in Iran, was passed by the US Senate on Tuesday. In a 50-47 vote, senators supported a motion to discharge the resolution from committee. Four Republicans ended up joining the majority of Democrats , in favour of the proposal, according to CBS News. This was the eighth time Senate Democrats had tried to move forward with a resolution of this sort. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat, put forward the resolution, which would require the President to ‘remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorised by a declaration of war or a specific authorisation for use of military force.’

Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Bill Cassidy were the four Republican senators who voted alongside Democrats, as CBS News reported. Adam Schiff, a Democrat senator from California, reacted to the whole thing by saying that Senate Democrats had once again pushed for a vote to call for a stop to ‘unconstitutional war’. “Democrats in the Senate forced a vote today to demand an end to this unlawful war. ‘I am grateful that my Republican colleagues have joined in bringing our War Powers Resolution to the Floor and exercising our constitutional responsibility to declare war after seven failed attempts,’ Schiff wrote on ‘X’. The resolution was also praised by Senator Bernie Sanders, who said that “billions on endless wars” is something Americans despise.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he was ‘an hour away’ from ordering fresh military strikes on Iran, before he suddenly paused the whole thing after Gulf allies asked him to slow down a bit. He went on to say that US naval warships were already readied and placed for the operation, like literally in position. Speaking at the White House, Trump also noted that while he really does not want to widen the conflict, Washington ‘may have to give them another big hit’ if the tensions keep simmering. He suggested the decision window is only two to three days, so maybe a call by the weekend or early next week about whether to move ahead with limited military action. Trump further confirmed he had been briefed during a high-level meeting held Monday evening by senior national security officials , and that meeting included Vice President JD Vance , Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, plus intelligence and military leaders. As for what’s next, reports say the administration is at the same time looking at diplomatic choices, while still keeping forces on standby, since no final decision has been locked in yet .