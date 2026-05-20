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Home > India News > Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

PM Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Rome from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and the Indian diaspora during the final stop of his five-nation tour. Both leaders are expected to discuss strengthening India-Italy ties, trade, investment, IMEC, and strategic cooperation.

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours. Photo: X
Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 10:31 IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rome on Tuesday, for the very last stop of his five country trip. In X, she shared a photo with PM Modi and wrote “Welcome to Rome, my friend!” Meloni shared an earlier picture with both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy which has crossed 2 million views within hours. Picture shared by Earlier in the day, PM Modi got a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora right after he arrived in Rome for the fifth and final leg of his five-nation tour. 

PM Modi Visit to Rome 

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first proper bilateral visit to Italy, even if her already swung by before for the G7 Summit back in 2024 and for the G20 summit three years ago. During this trip he is expected to meet Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the historic 17th century Villa Doria Pamphili. 



After he landed in Rome, PM Modi said on X that the discussion will be centred on strengthening collaboration between India and Italy and in particular around the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) 

IMEC was initiated through an agreement signed in 2023 by participating partners including the European Union and the United States. The project looks to craft smoother trade routes linking India with the Gulf area and Europe overall. 

Why PM Modi Visited Italy? 

PM Modi and Italy PM Georgia Meloni are likely to release a joint statement to further strengthen the India-Italy strategic partnership. This could also involve holding yearly summit meetings and nudging bilateral trade toward 20 billion euros around $23.2 billion by 2029. 

Per the Italian Embassy in New Delhi trade between India and Italy crossed 14 billion euros in 2023. 

India and Italy upgraded their ties into a strategic partnership in 2023 and since then they’ve worked more closely in areas like artificial intelligence, scientific research, commerce, and defence. 

During the visit, PM Modi and Italian PM Georgia Meloni will also be at a working lunch with leading business figures from both countries, to talk through investment, technology, and manufacturing possibilities.

Several agreements are expected to be signed too, across sectors such as maritime transport, agriculture, higher education, critical minerals, museum cooperation, and efforts aimed at tackling economic and financial crimes. 

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora in Italy

Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and he also witnessed some cultural performances at his hotel. PM Modi then met a child who had a big smile on his face and was excited to see him. PM Modi then signed an autograph for the child as he greeted him with a portrait in hand.  

Svamini Shuddhananda Ghiri also met the Prime Minister and she said that she was meeting PM Modi for the second time after 2021. She further added that the Sanatana Dharma Samgha had been recognised as an official religion in Italy by the Italian Parliament. 

“I am very happy and this is the second time we met him. We met him in 2021 and he also continued to sustain and to foster our mission…Sanatana Dharma Samgha is recognised as an official religion here in Italy by the Italian Parliament,” she told ANI.

Also Read: Did PM Modi Recreate Rehman Dakait’s Dhurandhar Entry In UAE? Watch Viral Video 

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Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours
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Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours
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