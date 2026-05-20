LinkedIn Layoffs 2026: Over 600 Employees to Lose Jobs as Company Plans Major Workforce Cuts Amid AI Restructuring

LinkedIn is getting ready for major job cuts in 2026, and it seems like more than 600 employees are about to lose their roles in the coming months, while the company shuffles its business around and leans harder toward AI and longer range growth. These layoffs are expected to touch workers across multiple locations in California even though LinkedIn a little while ago shared what looked like strong revenue growth. This layoff will impact many employees across several California offices from multiple departments including engineering, marketing, product, and business operations.

LinkedIn Layoffs 2026: Over 600 Employees to Lose Jobs in LinkedIn

Hundreds of LinkedIn employees might soon end up hunting for new work because the company seems to be gearing up to lay off more than 600 people in the next few months.

Per a fresh WARN notice report, 606 LinkedIn employees were told last week that they will permanently lose their jobs, and the layoffs are scheduled to kick off on July 13. Which means LinkedIn already gave a timer to their employees to get ready to face a setback.

A big chunk of the firing will hit the company’s Mountain View, California location, where 352 employees are expected to be laid off, plus another 66 remote workers who are based in the same general region.

California employees are already facing firing but that’s not all as LinkedIn layoffs will also touch 108 employees in San Francisco, 50 workers in Sunnyvale and 21 employees in Carpinteria.

Why Is LinkedIn Firing it’s Employees in California?

The LinkedIn layoffs had already been sort of hinted at in an internal memo that Daniel Shapero sent which was reported by Business Insider earlier this month.

“We need to reinvent how we work, with agile teams focused on our highest priorities, and by shifting investments toward areas such as infrastructure to fulfill our mission and vision over the long term. This requires hard prioritization and tradeoffs,” the memo stated.

“Today I’m sharing the difficult decision that I, along with our leadership team, have made to reduce roles across GBO, Marketing, Engineering and Product,” the CEO added.

He also added the company was planning on “scaling back investments in some areas including marketing campaigns, vendor spend, customer events, and underutilized office space, so we can focus teams on priorities that have the broadest impact with the highest ROI.”

Could More Layoffs Hit LinkedIn After Revenue Growth?

There could be more layoffs at LinkedIn over the coming months. As per Reuters report from last week, the company seems to be planning to cut about 5% of its total workforce.

If that does end up happening, roughly 875 roles would be impacted out of LinkedIn’s whole, say 17,500 employees. Though the company still hasn’t officially verified any extra layoffs yet so nothing is set in stone.

Also the timing is a little strange because these job cuts come only a few weeks after LinkedIn said its revenue was up 12% year over year in its third quarter earnings update.

Microsoft Layoffs

Microsoft, the parent of LinkedIn recently mentioned a buyout program that might reach roughly 7% of its 12,5000 employees which means about 8,750 employees.

The offer is aimed at people who want to step into early retirement but only if their age and their time with the company add up to over 70.

This means someone who is 58 years old and has spent 12 years at Microsoft would qualify and the company may use this approach to shrink the workforce without having to run another big wave of layoffs.

Also Read: Meta Begins 8,000 Job Cuts, Singapore Employees Get Heartbreaking 4 AM Layoff Email