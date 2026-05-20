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Home > Regionals News > Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and other regions may witness heatwave conditions, thunderstorms, humidity, and rainfall activity as pre-monsoon weather strengthens across western India.

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 12:45 IST

Maharashtra is facing a strange situation where half of its districts are facing with intense heat as heatwave is currently under progression on those areas and the level of humidity, and also unwanted rain is also happening in these districts of Maharashtra the India Meteorological Department (IMD) believe that the cause of this strange weather is  the moisty winds coming from the Arabian Sea, and it’s also helping to strengthen the pre monsoon activity  in Maharashtra and causing trouble for the people of Maharashtra and also the people of other regions near them. On the other hand cities like Mumbai and Pune are fighting with humid weather and cloudy skies, regions like Nagpur and Vidarbha continue to face heatwave like conditions with the temperature rising up-to 45°C in some areas. and some districts may experience some change in weather like unstable lightning condition and uneven rainfall in the days to come. Weather experts believe that in the coming weeks the weather of Maharashtra is only to get more worse.

Maharashtra Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Maharashtra Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mumbai 34°C Humid with cloudy skies 06:01 AM 07:01 PM 11:10 PM 09:32 AM
Pune 36°C Warm with thunderstorm chances 05:58 AM 06:58 PM 11:05 PM 09:28 AM
Nagpur 45°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:33 AM 06:43 PM 10:42 PM 08:54 AM
Nashik 38°C Dry heat with gusty winds 05:56 AM 06:57 PM 11:03 PM 09:26 AM
Aurangabad 39°C Hot with cloudy weather 05:50 AM 06:52 PM 10:58 PM 09:20 AM
Kolhapur 33°C Humid with rainfall chances 06:00 AM 06:56 PM 11:07 PM 09:30 AM

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Heatwave Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Mumbai 33°C 34°C Humidity levels increased
Pune 35°C 36°C Thunderstorm chances increased
Nagpur 44°C 45°C Heatwave intensified
Nashik 37°C 38°C Dry heat continues
Kolhapur 32°C 33°C Rainfall activity possible

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

It is expected that the change in weather conditions in Maharashtra could possibly affect transport movement, outdoor activities, and daily commuting in some districts.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rain and heat
Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
Train Movement Local disruptions during heavy rain
Outdoor Activities Heat and humidity may cause discomfort
Daily Life Thunderstorms and rising heat may affect movement

People have been requested to exercise caution when there are thunderstorms and not be exposed to extreme heat weather conditions for a long time

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What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Thunderstorm Warnings Explained

The IMD has issued weather warnings in Maharashtra due to ongoing heatwave, thunderstorm, and rainfall conditions.

Alert Type Details
Heatwave Alert Active in Vidarbha regions
Thunderstorm Alert Possible in several districts
Rainfall Chances Moderate in western Maharashtra
Lightning Warning Likely during evening hours
Humidity Advisory Sticky weather continues in coastal regions

It has been estimated by meteorologists that pre-monsoon systems and moisture flow continue to boost weather activity in Maharashtra.

When Will Monsoon Reach Maharashtra?

Meteorologists feel that monsoon activity could slowly increase in Maharashtra during late May and early June as southwest monsoons begin to move deeper into western and southern India.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline
Likely Monsoon Arrival Late May to Early June 2026
Current Weather Pattern Active pre-monsoon conditions
Main Signs Rising humidity and cloud formation
Expected Relief Frequent rainfall and cooler temperatures

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Maharashtra Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 25°C – 45°C Heatwave and thunderstorms
21 May 2026 25°C – 44°C Humidity and rain chances increase
22 May 2026 24°C – 44°C Thunderstorm activity likely
23 May 2026 24°C – 43°C Evening showers possible
24 May 2026 24°C – 43°C Heatwave continues in Vidarbha
25 May 2026 23°C – 42°C Cloud cover increases
26 May 2026 23°C – 42°C Rainfall activity strengthens
27 May 2026 23°C – 41°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies
28 May 2026 22°C – 41°C Humid weather persists
29 May 2026 22°C – 40°C Frequent cloud formation
30 May 2026 22°C – 39°C Moderate rainfall possible
31 May 2026 21°C – 38°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
1 June 2026 21°C – 37°C Rainfall intensity may increase
2 June 2026 21°C – 36°C Cooler and cloudy conditions
3 June 2026 20°C – 35°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Meteorologists opine that Maharashtra will see humid weather conditions, heat waves, cloudy sky, thundershowers, and rainfall activity for the coming days due to further strengthening of pre-monsoon systems in western and central India. It has been clarified by weather experts that higher temperatures, moist winds blowing from the Arabian Sea, and unstable atmosphere are causing weather changes in various districts of Maharashtra. Various cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Aurangabad will continue to experience humid weather conditions, gusty winds, lightning activity, and occasional showers, particularly in the evening and night-time period. On the other hand, there will be severe heat wave-like weather conditions with very high temperatures prevailing in the afternoons in Vidarbha areas. Meteorologists have also suggested that pre-monsoon activities gaining strength in western India would slowly increase the chances of rainfall in the coming weeks. Cloudy skies and thundershowers can also bring temporary relief from scorching heat prevailing in various parts of Maharashtra.

Also read: Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

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Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
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Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State
Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

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