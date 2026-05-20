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Home > Regionals News > Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

Telangana Weather Update: Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad may continue witnessing thunderstorms, cloudy skies, humidity, and frequent rainfall activity as pre-monsoon weather strengthens across southern India. IMD warns of gusty winds and lightning in several districts.

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 12:27 IST

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Telangana and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across H and the regions which are closer to it. in various parts of Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar people are experiencing cloudy weather, and lightning activity, and also moisty winds caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Hyderabad and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India and Telangana may suffer from the continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms.

Telangana Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Telangana Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Hyderabad 33°C Cloudy with thunderstorm chances 05:42 AM 06:41 PM 10:58 PM 10:06 AM
Warangal 32°C Humid with cloudy skies 05:39 AM 06:38 PM 10:54 PM 10:02 AM
Nizamabad 34°C Warm with gusty winds 05:41 AM 06:40 PM 10:56 PM 10:05 AM
Karimnagar 33°C Rainfall activity likely 05:40 AM 06:39 PM 10:55 PM 10:03 AM
Khammam 32°C Sticky and humid conditions 05:41 AM 06:39 PM 10:55 PM 10:04 AM
Adilabad 35°C Cloudy with isolated showers 05:38 AM 06:37 PM 10:52 PM 10:00 AM

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Humidity Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Hyderabad 35°C 33°C Cloud cover increased
Warangal 34°C 32°C Humidity levels increased
Nizamabad 36°C 34°C Gusty winds reported
Karimnagar 35°C 33°C Rainfall activity intensified
Khammam 34°C 32°C Thunderstorm chances increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?

Changing weather conditions in Telangana can continue to impact transportation movement, office commutes, and outdoor activities in various regions.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
Train Movement Local disruptions during heavy rain
Daily Life Humid and uncomfortable weather
Outdoor Activities Lightning and rain may affect movement

People have been asked to stay vigilant during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary travel when there is heavy rainfall.

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What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Wind Warnings Explained

IMD has issued warnings of rains and thunderstorms in Telangana on account of increasing pre-monsoon weather activity.

Alert Type Details
Thunderstorm Alert Active in several districts
Rainfall Chances Moderate
Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours
Gusty Wind Alert Strong winds likely
Humidity Advisory Sticky weather conditions continue

Weather scientists are of the view that unstable weather conditions along with moisture flow continue to intensify rainfall in Telangana.

When Will Monsoon Reach Telangana?

Weather experts feel that monsoon activity could start strengthening in Telangana during late May and early June.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline
Likely Monsoon Progression Late May to Early June 2026
Current Weather Pattern Active pre-monsoon conditions
Main Signs Rising humidity and cloud formation
Expected Relief Frequent rainfall and cooler weather

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Telangana Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 24°C – 35°C Thunderstorms and cloudy weather
21 May 2026 24°C – 34°C Rainfall activity likely
22 May 2026 23°C – 34°C Humid weather continues
23 May 2026 23°C – 33°C Evening showers possible
24 May 2026 23°C – 33°C Cloud cover increases
25 May 2026 23°C – 32°C Thunderstorms likely
26 May 2026 22°C – 32°C Rainfall activity continues
27 May 2026 22°C – 31°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies
28 May 2026 22°C – 31°C Humid conditions persist
29 May 2026 22°C – 30°C Frequent cloud formation
30 May 2026 21°C – 30°C Moderate rainfall possible
31 May 2026 21°C – 29°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
1 June 2026 21°C – 29°C Rainfall intensity may increase
2 June 2026 21°C – 28°C Cooler and cloudy conditions
3 June 2026 20°C – 28°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Meteorologists have forecast that Telangana will continue experiencing humid weather, cloudy conditions, thunderstorms, and rainfalls in the coming days owing to the development of pre-monsoon activities in southern India. The weather experts have highlighted that high humidity levels, moist winds, and instability in the atmosphere are leading to favorable conditions for recurring thunderstorms and rain showers in various districts of Telangana. The cities of Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam are expected to experience cloudy conditions, lightning, strong winds, and rainfalls, particularly in the evenings and nights. Residents of these cities are expected to experience sticky weather conditions as a result of increasing humidity levels despite some rainfall activities. Further, meteorologists have predicted that the pre-monsoon activities developing in southern India may lead to an increase in the frequency of rainfalls in the coming weeks. Cloud formations and thunderstorms may bring some relief from increasing daytime temperatures and improve weather conditions in several districts of Telangana.

Also read: West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

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Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights
Tags: karimnagar forecastkhammam weather newsnizamabad rain alerttelangana rain updateTelangana weather updatewarangal weather today

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Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights
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