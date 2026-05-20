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Home > Regionals News > Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Hyderabad Weather Report: The city may continue witnessing thunderstorms, humid conditions, cloudy skies, and frequent rainfall activity as pre-monsoon weather strengthens across Telangana. IMD warns of gusty winds, lightning, and possible traffic disruptions in several areas.

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 11:52 IST

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Telangana and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Hyderabad and the regions which are closer to it. in various parts of Hyderabad people are experiencing cloudy weather, and lightning activity, and also moisty winds caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Hyderabad and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India.

Hyderabad Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Hyderabad Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Hyderabad HITEC City 33°C Cloudy with thunderstorm chances 05:42 AM 06:41 PM 10:58 PM 10:06 AM
Banjara Hills 32°C Humid and cloudy weather 05:42 AM 06:41 PM 10:57 PM 10:05 AM
Gachibowli 32°C Rainfall activity likely 05:43 AM 06:41 PM 10:58 PM 10:06 AM
Secunderabad 33°C Warm with gusty winds 05:41 AM 06:40 PM 10:56 PM 10:04 AM
Kukatpally 32°C Sticky weather conditions 05:42 AM 06:40 PM 10:57 PM 10:05 AM
Charminar Area 33°C Cloudy skies with humidity 05:41 AM 06:40 PM 10:55 PM 10:03 AM

Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather: Which Areas Saw Rain or Humidity Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
HITEC City 35°C 33°C Cloud cover increased
Banjara Hills 34°C 32°C Humidity levels increased
Gachibowli 35°C 32°C Rainfall activity intensified
Secunderabad 34°C 33°C Gusty winds reported
Kukatpally 35°C 32°C Thunderstorm chances increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?

However, the change in weather in Hyderabad could keep impacting traffic movement, office commuting, and outdoor activities in the city.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
Train Movement Local disruptions during heavy rain
Office Commute Traffic congestion during evening showers
Outdoor Activities Humidity and lightning may affect movement

It is recommended that people stay alert during thunderstorms and avoid traveling unnecessarily when there is heavy rainfall in the area.

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What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Wind Warnings Explained

There are rain and thunderstorms warnings in Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana state because of increasing pre-monsoon activities.

Alert Type Details
Thunderstorm Alert Active in several areas
Rainfall Chances Moderate
Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours
Gusty Wind Alert Strong winds likely
Humidity Advisory Sticky weather conditions continue

When Will Monsoon Reach Hyderabad?

According to weather experts, the monsoon systems might gradually develop over Telangana during late May and early June as the southwest monsoon systems become active over south India.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline
Likely Monsoon Progression Late May to Early June 2026
Current Weather Pattern Active pre-monsoon conditions
Main Signs Rising humidity and cloud formation
Expected Relief Frequent rainfall and cooler temperatures

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Hyderabad Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 25°C – 33°C Cloudy with thunderstorm chances
21 May 2026 25°C – 32°C Rainfall activity likely
22 May 2026 24°C – 32°C Humid weather continues
23 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Evening showers possible
24 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Cloud cover increases
25 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Thunderstorms likely
26 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Rainfall activity continues
27 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies
28 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Humid conditions persist
29 May 2026 23°C – 29°C Frequent cloud formation
30 May 2026 22°C – 29°C Moderate rainfall possible
31 May 2026 22°C – 29°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
1 June 2026 22°C – 28°C Rainfall intensity may increase
2 June 2026 22°C – 28°C Cooler and cloudy conditions
3 June 2026 21°C – 27°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Meteorologists feel that humid conditions, unpredictable weather patterns, cloudy skies, and rainy weather may prevail in Hyderabad in the coming days as pre-monsoon conditions may become more active over Telangana and southern India. Weather analysts have pointed out that the presence of high moisture content, warm daytime temperatures, and moist winds may be conducive to the occurrence of repeated thunderstorms and evening rains over Hyderabad and neighboring districts. Several parts of Hyderabad may experience lightning strikes, strong gusts, cloudy weather, and rain showers, particularly in the afternoon and evening periods. The people in the region may also have to cope with muggy and uncomfortable weather due to the rise in humidity levels despite the presence of rainfall activity. Weather analysts have added that pre-monsoon conditions may gain strength over southern India, which may lead to heavy rainfall over Telangana in the coming days. Cloud formation and rain showers may also bring respite from rising daytime temperatures in Hyderabad and neighboring places.

Also read: Weather Report Today 20-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

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Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights
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Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights
Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

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