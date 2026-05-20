Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Telangana and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Hyderabad and the regions which are closer to it. in various parts of Hyderabad people are experiencing cloudy weather, and lightning activity, and also moisty winds caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Hyderabad and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India.

Hyderabad Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Hyderabad Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Hyderabad HITEC City 33°C Cloudy with thunderstorm chances 05:42 AM 06:41 PM 10:58 PM 10:06 AM Banjara Hills 32°C Humid and cloudy weather 05:42 AM 06:41 PM 10:57 PM 10:05 AM Gachibowli 32°C Rainfall activity likely 05:43 AM 06:41 PM 10:58 PM 10:06 AM Secunderabad 33°C Warm with gusty winds 05:41 AM 06:40 PM 10:56 PM 10:04 AM Kukatpally 32°C Sticky weather conditions 05:42 AM 06:40 PM 10:57 PM 10:05 AM Charminar Area 33°C Cloudy skies with humidity 05:41 AM 06:40 PM 10:55 PM 10:03 AM

Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather: Which Areas Saw Rain or Humidity Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change HITEC City 35°C 33°C Cloud cover increased Banjara Hills 34°C 32°C Humidity levels increased Gachibowli 35°C 32°C Rainfall activity intensified Secunderabad 34°C 33°C Gusty winds reported Kukatpally 35°C 32°C Thunderstorm chances increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?

However, the change in weather in Hyderabad could keep impacting traffic movement, office commuting, and outdoor activities in the city.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms Train Movement Local disruptions during heavy rain Office Commute Traffic congestion during evening showers Outdoor Activities Humidity and lightning may affect movement

It is recommended that people stay alert during thunderstorms and avoid traveling unnecessarily when there is heavy rainfall in the area.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Wind Warnings Explained

There are rain and thunderstorms warnings in Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana state because of increasing pre-monsoon activities.

Alert Type Details Thunderstorm Alert Active in several areas Rainfall Chances Moderate Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours Gusty Wind Alert Strong winds likely Humidity Advisory Sticky weather conditions continue

When Will Monsoon Reach Hyderabad?

According to weather experts, the monsoon systems might gradually develop over Telangana during late May and early June as the southwest monsoon systems become active over south India.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline Likely Monsoon Progression Late May to Early June 2026 Current Weather Pattern Active pre-monsoon conditions Main Signs Rising humidity and cloud formation Expected Relief Frequent rainfall and cooler temperatures

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Hyderabad Rainfall & Temperature Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 20 May 2026 25°C – 33°C Cloudy with thunderstorm chances 21 May 2026 25°C – 32°C Rainfall activity likely 22 May 2026 24°C – 32°C Humid weather continues 23 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Evening showers possible 24 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Cloud cover increases 25 May 2026 24°C – 31°C Thunderstorms likely 26 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Rainfall activity continues 27 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Gusty winds and cloudy skies 28 May 2026 23°C – 30°C Humid conditions persist 29 May 2026 23°C – 29°C Frequent cloud formation 30 May 2026 22°C – 29°C Moderate rainfall possible 31 May 2026 22°C – 29°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens 1 June 2026 22°C – 28°C Rainfall intensity may increase 2 June 2026 22°C – 28°C Cooler and cloudy conditions 3 June 2026 21°C – 27°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Meteorologists feel that humid conditions, unpredictable weather patterns, cloudy skies, and rainy weather may prevail in Hyderabad in the coming days as pre-monsoon conditions may become more active over Telangana and southern India. Weather analysts have pointed out that the presence of high moisture content, warm daytime temperatures, and moist winds may be conducive to the occurrence of repeated thunderstorms and evening rains over Hyderabad and neighboring districts. Several parts of Hyderabad may experience lightning strikes, strong gusts, cloudy weather, and rain showers, particularly in the afternoon and evening periods. The people in the region may also have to cope with muggy and uncomfortable weather due to the rise in humidity levels despite the presence of rainfall activity. Weather analysts have added that pre-monsoon conditions may gain strength over southern India, which may lead to heavy rainfall over Telangana in the coming days. Cloud formation and rain showers may also bring respite from rising daytime temperatures in Hyderabad and neighboring places.

Also read: Weather Report Today 20-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights