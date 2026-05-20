IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

IPL 2026 season witnessed another high-scoring thriller on Tuesday night as Rajasthan Royals brutally thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The star of the show was no other than Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who played a splendid knock of 93 runs as Rajasthan Royals comfortably chased down a humongous target of 220 runs with five balls to spare. This win has come as a boon for the Royals, as a victory in their upcoming and last league fixture will confirm their ticket to the playoffs, no matter what other teams do.

RR Vs LSG: Match Summary And First Innings Performance

RR’s deputy leader, Yashasvi Jaiswal, made the perfect decision to have LSG bat first after winning the important toss, as the Jaipur pitch was expected to be good for batting. LSG didn’t waste time, and their openers took power-play balls to launch a fierce attack on the bowlers. Josh Inglis was aggressive from ball one, scoring 60 quickly off 29 balls before getting out. Marsh, but didn’t stop in any way and kept on hitting the boundaries and sixes. He was so good that he hit 96 runs off 57 balls that included 11 boundaries and 5 sixes. Besides ‘Pacer’ Marsh, even the captain Rishabh Pant came back well from where he was last time with 35 and helped LSG to a big score of 220 for 5 in 20 overs.

RR vs LSG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Dhruv Jurel Lead The Massive Run Chase

Royals opted to open in an aggressive manner, with Yashasvi hitting a blazing 43 runs off 23 balls. After his dismissal, it was Vaibhav who took the game completely in his hands. The wunderkind went on a rampage, hitting 93 runs off just 38 balls, including seven boundaries and ten incredible sixes to tear apart the Lucknow bowling attack. Following his dismissal, Dhruv Jurel controlled the rest of the chase very effectively by remaining unbeaten on 53 runs off 38 balls. Together with Donovan Ferreira, who was unbeaten on 16 runs, Jurel led the Royals to 225 for 3 in 19.1 overs, thereby winning a very exciting match.

RR Vs LSG: Top Scorers And Man Of The Match Award

The high-scoring encounter witnessed spectacular batting performances from both sides. Mitchell Marsh was the absolute standout performer with his incredible 96 runs. However, the night entirely belonged to the Royals’ batting prodigy. For his unbelievable knock of 93 runs at a staggering strike rate of 244, Vaibhav was rightfully awarded the Player Of The Match. His fearless hitting completely turned the momentum and placed Rajasthan firmly in the driving seat for playoff qualification.

Also Read – IPL 2026 Points Table Today After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 4th Spot as RCB, GT, SRH Battle For Top-Two Finish | Updated Standings on May 19