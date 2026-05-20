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Home > Entertainment News > Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War review: John Krasinski returns in a slick but uneven spy thriller featuring global conspiracies, explosive action, and strong performances.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller (Photo generated by AI)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 15:32 IST

John Krasinski is back as Jack Ryan in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War. This is part of the popular action spy series. The movie is directed by Andrew Bernstein. It takes the Prime Video series. Makes it more like a big-screen movie. This means it has action scenes, international plots, and more at stake.

The story happens after the episode of the series. Jack Ryan finds out about an operation. This operation involves military groups and a global cyber threat. This cyber threat can cause problems for governments around the world. What starts as a mission to gather information quickly becomes a race against time. Jack Ryan has to go to countries and deal with dangerous politics.

John Krasinski Continues to Carry the Franchise

John Krasinski is still great as Jack Ryan. He shows why people like his version of the character. He is smart and intense. Does not show too much emotion. This makes the character interesting when the story is a bit predictable.

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Jack Ryan is different from action heroes. He is a person who is often in situations that are too much for him. John Krasinski plays him in a way that makes you feel tense. The action scenes are good. The best parts are when Jack Ryan is thinking strategically and dealing with moral issues.

Supporting Cast Adds Depth to the Story

The other actors in the movie are also good. Wendell Pierce is great as James Greer. Michael Kelly is funny as Mike November. New actors, like Sienna Miller as Emma Marlowe, add something to the story. The way the main characters work together makes the scenes better.

The action scenes in the movie look great. They are big and exciting. There are car chases, secret military operations, and cool locations. However, some of the action scenes are a bit predictable. The movie does not often surprise you with its story choices. Many of the plot twists you can see coming.

The story is not as good as it could be. The idea of warfare and rogue spies is interesting. The way it is done is not deep enough. Sometimes the movie feels like an episode of the series, not a big-screen movie. The pacing is sometimes slow. Some of the emotional parts are not developed well.

Conclusion 

In the end, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War is a decent movie with nice performances and some cool action scenes. But it is not a very memorable spy thriller. John Krasinski is still great as Jack Ryan, and the other actors are decent too. But the story is predictable and takes away from the movie being really something special. Fans of the series will like it. It might be fun for some, but it’s neither new nor exciting.

ALSO READ: South OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 7 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT and More

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Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller
Tags: Jack Ryan Ghost WarJack Ryan ReviewJohn KrasinskiPrime VideoSpy ThrillerTom Clancy

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Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller
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