South OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 7 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT and More
This week is going to be really exciting for people who love South Indian movies and shows. We have all sorts of things coming out. Thrillers, romantic comedies, horror movies, and some big sequels that people have been waiting for.
We have Drishyam 3 coming out. This movie has Mohanlal playing Georgekutty again. Then there are some movies like Satan, and some lighter movies like Madhuvidhu. So this week has something for everyone who likes Indian entertainment.
Releasing on streaming platforms from May 18 to May 24, 2026, is the list of all Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies and shows.
Sathi Leelavathi
Release Date: May 20, 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Sathi Leelavathi is a Telugu romantic comedy directed by Tatineni Satya. The film stars Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan in the lead roles and promises a fun-filled entertainer packed with humor and romance.
Satan: The Dark
Release Date: May 20, 2026
OTT Platform: Prime Video
Satan: The Dark is a Tamil supernatural horror film that was written and directed by Manikandan Ramalingam. This film has Fredrick John and Ayraa in it. Satan: The Dark is some really dark supernatural things, and it has a lot of eerie mysteries in it. The film Satan: The Dark is pretty scary because of these supernatural themes.
TN 2026 (Thanga Natchathiram)
Release Date: May 21, 2026
OTT Platform: Prime Video
TN 2026 is a Tamil movie that makes fun of politics. It is directed by Umapathy S Ramaiah. The film has some well-known actors: Natty Subramaniam, Thambi Ramaiah, M. S. Bhaskar, and Ilavarasu.
Warrant
Release Date: May 22, 2026
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Warrant is an intense Tamil crime thriller series and a direct sequel to Vilangu. The series follows a timid constable who turns into a ruthless law enforcer while dealing with a controversial custodial death case.
Sesha
Release Date: May 22, 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Sesha is a bilingual crime thriller directed by Pradeep Arasikere. The suspense drama stars Devaraj, Pramod Shetty, and John Kaippallil.
Madhuvidhu
Release Date: May 22, 2026
OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Madhuvidhu is a Malayalam romantic comedy directed by Vishnu Aravind and written by Bibin Mohan and Jai Vishnu. The film features Sharaf U Dheen, Kalyani Panicker, Jagadish, and Saikumar.
Bhishmar
Release Date: May 22, 2026
OTT Platform: Sun NXT
Bhishmar is a Malayalam romantic-comedy-thriller directed by East Coast Vijayan. The movie stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vishnu Unnikrishnan together for the first time as a lead duo.