South OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 7 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT and More

This week is going to be really exciting for people who love South Indian movies and shows. We have all sorts of things coming out. Thrillers, romantic comedies, horror movies, and some big sequels that people have been waiting for.

We have Drishyam 3 coming out. This movie has Mohanlal playing Georgekutty again. Then there are some movies like Satan, and some lighter movies like Madhuvidhu. So this week has something for everyone who likes Indian entertainment.

Releasing on streaming platforms from May 18 to May 24, 2026, is the list of all Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies and shows.