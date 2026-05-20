Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dedicate His Match-Winning IPL 2026 Knock vs LSG to Rumoured Girlfriend ‘Aditi’? Viral ‘A’ Celebration Explained

The Indian Premier League 2026 season witnessed an absolutely breathtaking spectacle during Match 64 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely dismantled the Lucknow Super Giants bowling attack to secure a highly crucial victory for the Rajasthan Royals. Following his unbelievable match-winning knock of 93 runs, the teenager performed a very specific hand gesture that instantly sent the global cricket fanbase into a massive frenzy. The internet quickly flooded with wild rumours and secret girlfriend theories, trying to decode the hidden message. Here is the complete truth behind the viral internet gossip surrounding the new Rajasthan Royals superstar.

What Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Viral A Celebration Vs LSG Mean?

After smashing ten unbelievable sixes and guiding the Rajasthan Royals close to a massive target, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrated his incredible milestone in a very unique manner. The teenager looked up towards the sky and used his fingers to form the letter A for the cameras. This brief but highly passionate gesture immediately sparked intense curiosity among passionate cricket fans globally.

Social media platforms completely erupted with massive speculation as supporters desperately tried to figure out the exact meaning behind the mysterious alphabet and who the young batter was actually dedicating his heroic Indian Premier League 2026 innings to.

What Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Say About His Viral Celebration Against LSG?

While the internet was busy weaving massive romantic tales, the young Rajasthan Royals superstar quickly put an end to all the ongoing gossip himself. During the official post-match presentation ceremony, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was directly questioned about his highly viral hand gesture. The teenager smiled warmly and completely dismissed all the wild dating rumours circulating online. He proudly and officially confirmed on live television that his spectacular match-winning performance and the special celebration were entirely dedicated to his mother, whose name wonderfully starts with the letter A.

Did An Instagram Mod App Reveal Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Alleged Love Story?

Before the young batter could officially clear the air, a highly sensational rumour had already taken over the social media platform X. A viral tweet falsely claimed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had dedicated his massive 93-run knock to a secret girlfriend named Aditi. To make the fake story sound highly credible, the user alleged that they had successfully used unauthorised Instagram Mod applications to expose a hidden tag in one of their old stories.

🚨 Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebration Is decoded Vaibhav’s girlfriend’s name is Aditi and he dedicated his innings to his love. 🥹💗 (last year he mentioned her ID secretly in his insta story but it was accessible through Insta MOD apps) pic.twitter.com/15vxVoTvec — Abhinav MSDian™ (@Abhinav_hariom) May 19, 2026

This completely fabricated narrative spread like wildfire across the internet, fooling thousands of fans before the actual truth regarding his mother was finally revealed.

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