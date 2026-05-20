KKR vs MI Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy Play In Today IPL 2026 Match? Huge Update On Matheesha Pathirana, Suryakumar Yadav

KKR vs MI Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: At Eden Gardens tonight the stakes could not be higher. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 65 of IPL 2026 as the hosts are in a tough do-or-die situation to keep their playoff dreams alive. Meanwhile, a Mumbai unit already eliminated, lands in Kolkata with a single aim of: playing party spoilers. Both camps are, however, sweating over crucial fitness updates that could change their playing combinations.

KKR vs MI: Big Boost for Mumbai, Trouble in KKR Bowing Camp

The biggest news from the visitors’ camp is the definitive return of their core leadership and batting strength. Both Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are in Kolkata and had a gruelling training session under the lights at the Eden Gardens. Both marquee stars are expected to drop straight back into the starting line-up this evening.

The injury ward looks bleak for the rest of the Mumbai squad on the flip side with explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock (tendon injury) and young all-rounder Raj Bawa (ligament tear) having officially been ruled out for the rest of the season.

KKR camp is feeling the pressure, especially in the bowling department. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy limped badly in and out of a very light practice drill raising doubts over his participation. Matheesha Pathirana’s case is even more worrying. The Sri Lankan pacer missed both the practice sessions scheduled ahead of this blockbuster encounter after pulling up injured just eight balls into his KKR debut.

If Pathirana fails his final fitness test, KKR are heavily tipped to call in Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who does not have match fitness after last playing on April 2. Local pacer Vaibhav Arora had a gruelling session in the nets and is in the reckoning but his poor record against MI’s top order counts heavily against him.

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XIs

Despite the injuries, both teams are very explosive on paper. Mumbai will have spin sensation Allah Ghazanfar back in the fold while the frontline pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur will continue to lead the domestic bowling core.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Finn Allen, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy / Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani / Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Allah Ghazanfar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

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