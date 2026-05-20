LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Aditya Dhar celebrity death investigation India Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

Get the most accurate KKR vs MI winner and toss prediction for IPL 2026 Match 65. Check the Eden Gardens pitch report and probable playing XIs for today.

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians? (Image Source: X)
KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today's IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:29 IST

Indian Premier League 2026 is coming to a crucial point with the Kolkata Knight Riders competing against the Mumbai Indians in the great Match 65. It will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at the historic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. This huge face-off has great implications for the playoffs. As Ajinkya Rahane captains the home team and Hardik Pandya leads the visiting side, fans are expecting an exciting fight tonight. Motivated by the absolute need to get a big win, the home team is up against an eliminated but very dangerous opponent. So, KKR vs MI winner and toss prediction is very important for ardent cricket fans. 

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians: Match Details

Match Fixture Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match 65
Date Of Match Wednesday May 20 2026
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST
Match Venue Eden Gardens Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Eden Gardens’ track is generally known for favouring the batters a lot as the track is very batting-friendly and the outfield is lightning fast, which means if you play aggressively, then you get the maximum rewards. But per the Indian Meteorological Department, there are reports of thunderstorms and heavy rain in Kolkata today, and if these are true, then the pitch character could change a lot.  However, if it rains, then the drying outfield will make it very difficult for the spinners to get a grip on the ball, and this will be the one that will give the team batting second the maximum advantage.

KKR Vs MI Probable Playing XIs With Impact Players

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani

You Might Be Interested In

  • Impact Player Options: Varun Chakaravarthy or Rovman Powell.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar. 

  • Impact Player Options: Rohit Sharma or Sherfane Rutherford. 

KKR vs MI Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Toss Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

  • Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders

  • Decision: Bowl First

  • Logic: Considering the massive rain threat and the highly potential enforcement of the DLS calculation method, fielding first is the most logical and strategically sound decision. Knowing the exact adjusted target in a highly unpredictable rain-affected match provides a massive psychological and tactical advantage to the chasing side tonight.

KKR vs MI Winner Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

Kolkata Knight Riders possess a highly dominant home record, having recently defeated the Gujarat Titans at this exact venue by 29 runs. With the Mumbai Indians eliminated from the fierce playoff race, the absolute desperation and extreme motivation lie entirely with the home side. Backed by their passionate home crowd, an incredibly explosive opening batting pair and a superior spin attack, Kolkata Knight Riders are the absolute clear favourites to emerge victorious in this crucial encounter today.

Also Read – KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 65- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?
Tags: Ajinkya RahaneEden Gardenshardik pandyaIPL 2026KKR Vs MI Winner And Toss PredictionKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indiansrohit sharmaSunil Narine

RELATED News

WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 65- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Arsenal Win Premier League 2025/26 | Cherries Qualify For European Football After 1-1 Draw At Vitality Stadium

IPL 2026 Points Table Today After RR vs LSG: Rajasthan Royals Jump to 4th Spot as RCB, GT, SRH Battle For Top-Two Finish | Updated Standings on May 19

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Begins at afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Application Fee, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

Did Pregnant Twisha Sharma Take Drugs? What Cops Said On Mother-In-Law’s Sensational Claim

iPad Fold To Debut Before iPhone 18? Lightweight Design, Crease-Free Display – Check Specs And Launch Date

Norway Journalist, Trolled For Questioning PM Modi, Reaches Out To Rahul Gandhi For Interview; Gets Trolled Again

Why Bolt CEO Ryan Breslow Fired Entire HR Team? CEO’s Explanation Will Shock You

Standard Chartered Bank Layoffs: 7,000 Jobs Cut as AI Adoption Accelerates, Chennai & Bangalore Among Worst Hit

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?
KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?
KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?
KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

QUICK LINKS