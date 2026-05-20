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Home > Sports News > Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

Fact Check: Is Mohammad Amir playing in IPL 2027? Get the absolute truth behind the viral rumors after the Pakistan star pacer officially received his British citizenship and UK passport, altering his franchise eligibility.

Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces 'New Journey' After British Passport- Here's The Truth. Photo ANI
Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces 'New Journey' After British Passport- Here's The Truth. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 17:22 IST

Mohammad Amir In IPL: In a major administrative development in the career of veteran left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir, the cricketing world is abuzz. The star player confirmed on May 20, 2026 that the 34-year-old former Pakistan international has been officially granted British citizenship and has been issued with his UK passport. All the legal formalities in the United Kingdom are completed and Amir is preparing for what he describes as a “new journey” in his professional life.

But the news has immediately set a wildfire of speculation in the social media circles with lakhs of fans claiming that the premier pacer is all-set to make a sensational debut in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season. But what is the reality behind these huge claims?

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Does The British Passport Open The Door For Mohammed Amir To Play In IPL?

To arrive at the truth, one must examine the stringent regulations of the cash-rich league. Since the political backlash after the first season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred players with Pakistani citizenship from playing in the IPL.

But as far as cricket boards are concerned Amir’s legal status is completely different because he holds a British passport. His wife, Narjis Khan, is a British citizen and after years of trying, he has been given leave to remain in the UK. Amir will not be registered as a Pakistani cricketer in global franchise drafts any longer because he is a British citizen. He is a “Overseas Player” in every sense of the word, representing England.

Nothing new here. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood famously played for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders even after the ban came into effect, thanks to his British passport. Similarly, Pakistan-born Sikandar Raza plays in IPL because he represents Zimbabwe at international level.

Fact Check: Is His IPL 2027 Participation Confirmed?

The legal hurdle has been officially removed but the claims of Amir having already signed or confirmed to play in IPL 2027 are totally premature and false.

However, no official approach has been made by any IPL franchise and BCCI has not yet issued a clear statement about his registration. Amir is said to be very interested in the idea of playing in the world’s most lucrative league but will only consider putting his name forward to the IPL auction ring after extensive discussions with his family and legal advisors.

Amir’s “new journey” in the immediate future will begin on the English county circuit where he is scheduled to play in the upcoming season as a local home player. Ironically, this citizenship swap means the pacer from Rawalpindiz will now be registered as an international/overseas draft pick in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Overall, Mohammad Amir is now eligible to register for the IPL but his participation in the 2027 edition still remains a matter of speculation than a confirmed fact. 

Read More: KKR vs MI: Will Hardik Pandya Play In Today IPL 2026 Match Amid Mumbai Indians Exit Rumours?

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Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth
Tags: iplMohammad AmirMohammad Amir British passportMohammad Amir IPL 2027Mohammad Amir IPL auctionMohammad Amir UK citizenshipPakistan players banned in IPL

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Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

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Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

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Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth
Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

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