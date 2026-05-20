Did Google Executive Use iPhone 17 Pro At Google I/O 2026? Internet Asks ‘Where Is Pixel’

The US-based tech giant held its biggest event of the year on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. The Google I/O keynote was packed with major announcements including a redesigned Search, a new AI agent called Gemini Spark, smart glasses, and a wave of Gemini upgrades. It was a big day for Google. But the moment that got the internet talking the most had nothing to do with any of that.



Someone on the Google stage was spotted using an iPhone.



Beyond the big AI announcements, sharp-eyed viewers online noticed the odd appearance of an iPhone on stage during the event. That was all it took. Within minutes, social media lit up with jokes, screenshots, and the kind of gleeful mockery that only the internet can deliver.



Was This First Time?



This has happened before, more than once, and it never gets old. Eric Schmidt, who served as CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, was photographed using an iPhone at a press event in Seoul, South Korea. The event at the time was related to Google’s own AI system, DeepMind. An AI event, at that. The irony was not lost to anyone.

Google’s US social media team once replied to an Apple tweet with a promotional message about Pixel 7, and it was sent from an iPhone. The mistake was spotted almost immediately; the post was deleted, but by then everyone had already seen it.

Samsung’s team did the same thing. Huawei too. It is practically a tech industry tradition at this point.

How Netizens Reacts

Netizens gives a mixed reaction on internet, Here are some of them

Wait, they are using an iPhone 17 Pro in Google IO? Wow.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/10zxCoh4Eh — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 19, 2026

Google using an iPhone during a presentation is hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/awu9idk6iP — Juan Quenga (@juan_quenga) May 19, 2026

@Google nothing like tuning in to I/o and seeing this guy using a friggen iPhone. I’m sure @tim_cook appreciated the free advertisement. pic.twitter.com/l7g2MoR1yv — Dez (@Cigars_N_Mezcal) May 19, 2026







Why Does This Keep Happening?



iPhones are good phones, and people who work in tech know it. Nobody who works at Google is banned from owning an iPhone. Many of them probably use both devices. But there is something undeniably funny about the world’s biggest Android company repeatedly getting caught with Apple’s device in hand, especially on stage at their own flagship event.

The internet’s reaction was predictable and completely deserved. “Google employee at Google I/O, using an iPhone” is the kind of sentence that writes its own jokes.

Google spent Tuesday trying to show the world why Android and Gemini are the future. One iPhone in the wrong frame undid a little bit of that. Not much. But enough for everyone to notice.



Also Read: Google To Prioritise AI-Generated Answers In Search Results, Unveils Major AI-Powered Overhaul At Google I/O 2026

