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Home > World News > What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns

What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns

Rising Middle East tensions have triggered concerns in Japan over the supply of naphtha, a petroleum product widely used in everyday goods. The growing anxiety has prompted authorities to urge people not to panic-buy essentials like garbage bags, with Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara assuring the public that supplies remain stable.

What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns (Image Created Via AI)
What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns (Image Created Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 17:36 IST

Rising tensions in the Middle East are now creating anxiety in Japan over the supply of naphtha, a petroleum-based product used in thousands of everyday items. The concern has pushed Japanese authorities to repeatedly urge citizens not to panic-buy household essentials such as garbage bags. Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara recently assured the public that supplies remain stable and asked people to avoid unnecessary stockpiling.

What Is Naphtha?

Naphtha is a flammable liquid made from crude oil and is widely used in the petrochemical industry. While many people are unfamiliar with the term, it plays a major role in manufacturing products used daily. It is a key raw material for plastics, food packaging, detergents, adhesives, synthetic rubber, paints, printing ink solvents, insulation materials, and medical products like syringes and rubber gloves.

The industries convert naphtha into chemicals such as ethylene and PVC resin, which are later used across large industrial supply chains.

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Why Japan Is Worried About Shortages

Japan depends heavily on the Middle East for energy imports, with more than 90 per cent of its oil coming from the region. Concerns over disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have raised fears about delays in the supply of oil-derived products, including naphtha.

The issue gained national attention after snack giant Calbee announced temporary changes to its packaging due to shortages affecting printing materials and solvents.

The company said some of its popular potato chip packets would switch to monochrome designs because of supply pressure linked to petrochemical materials.

Packaging, Healthcare And Food Sectors Affected

The impact is spreading beyond packaging companies. Manufacturers linked to plastics, paper products, paints, detergents, food containers, and construction materials are beginning to feel the strain.

Healthcare supplies such as syringes and gloves have also seen pressure on availability and prices. Several Japanese companies have already altered packaging or suspended some products because of concerns over material shortages.

Garbage Bag Panic Buying Raises Alarm

Public concern intensified after reports emerged of people stockpiling garbage bags, many of which are made using polyethylene derived from naphtha.

Some municipalities reportedly saw demand rise sharply, prompting local authorities to allow residents to use non-designated garbage bags temporarily. The Environment Ministry has maintained that supplies remain sufficient and that there is no immediate shortage.

Political Pressure Grows On Japanese Government

The issue is also becoming politically sensitive for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as inflation concerns continue to rise. Recent surveys show growing public anxiety over supply disruptions and rising prices, while the government has been trying to reassure people that essential goods and industrial supplies remain secure.

ALSO READ: Did HSBC Hint At Layoffs? CEO Says AI Will Take Jobs, Gives Staff Big Advice On Next Move

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What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns
Tags: Japan garbage bag shortageJapan inflation and energy crisisJapan panic buying fearsJapan petrochemical industry crisisMiddle East oil supply crisisnaphtha shortage Japannaphtha supply disruptionStrait of Hormuz oil concernswhat is naphtha

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What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns
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