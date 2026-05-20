KKR vs MI Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

KKR vs MI Prediction: In Match 65 of IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in a blockbuster fixture at the iconic Eden Gardens. For Ajinkya Rahane’s KKR, it is a simple equation. It is a do-or-die battle to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians are already out of the running for the top four but come to Kolkata with only one aim and that is to play party spoilers.

This season Eden Gardens has been a real batting paradise with an average first innings score of 202 runs. Fans are in for a high-octane, run-heavy thriller with a fast outfield, short square boundaries and heavy evening dew expected to complicate matters for the bowlers. Here are the best batter, best bowler and Man of the Match predictions for tonight’s epic clash.

KKR vs MI Best Batter Prediction: Finn Allen (KKR)

Mumbai have in-form power-hitters in the form of Ryan Rickelton and returning Suryakumar Yadav, but KKR’s explosive opener Finn Allen is being tipped to be the standout batter tonight. Out-and-out catalyst for KKR’s late-season revival has been Allen.

Eden Gardens has a true bounce and lightning-fast outfield plays to his strengths. Allen is the hot favourite to score the most runs tonight. He destroyed the Gujarat Titans’ bowling attack at the very same venue as he helped KKR pile up 247/2. He is the man to make the most of the powerplay overs and reach the half-century mark.

KKR vs MI Best Bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

One man stands tall above the carnage in a ground that has been a graveyard for bowlers down the years. Best bowler pick: Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) Bumrah is our best bowler pick.

Heavy dew is expected to play spoilsport for spin champions like Sunil Narine in the second innings while Bumrah’s lethal accuracy remains condition-proof. His ability to build dot-ball pressure through the powerplay and deliver pinpoint yorkers at the death will be key in curbing KKR’s explosive middle-order line-up. Watch out for Bumrah to walk away with at least two or three crucial breakthroughs tonight.

KKR vs MI Man of the Match Prediction: Rohit Sharma (MI)

The script is just perfect for a classic vintage performance by the “Hitman”. Rohit Sharma’s love-affair with Eden Gardens is well-known having smashed an IPL century and his legendary ODI 264 there.

Rohit is second to none when it comes to pulling the short ball and cutting pace and he comes into this game with a good rhythm. He will be lethal on this surface which has a true bounce. Rohit Sharma is heavily tipped to anchor the innings with a match-winning, explosive knock, taking home the Man of the Match silverware and dashing KKR’s playoff dreams if the Mumbai Indians make good use of the dew in the chase.

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