Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

The first poster of the upcoming rural horror film Kheti was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, giving audiences a haunting glimpse into the dark world of the film. Starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam, the film promises a mix of fear, family emotions, and psychological tension set against a rural backdrop.

The makers shared the first look poster on social media along with the caption, “Kheti jagne wali hai.” The artwork hints at a suspense-filled story deeply rooted in the horrors of the past and the consequences of confronting buried secrets.

JACKIE SHROFF – SHARAD KELKAR HEADLINE RURAL HORROR FILM ‘KHETI’ – FIRST LOOK UNVEILED… #JackieShroff, #SharadKelkar, and #NehaSargam come together for the upcoming rural horror film #Kheti. Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film is produced by Sana Khan under… pic.twitter.com/fPb0bVyWuj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2026

A Rural Horror Story With Emotional Layers

Unlike conventional horror films, Kheti is being described as a story driven not just by supernatural elements, but also by family conflicts and emotional trauma. According to the makers, the film explores “fear, family, and the dark cost of facing the past,” suggesting a layered narrative with psychological undertones.

The film has been written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio. While the makers have kept most details under wraps, the poster has already generated curiosity among horror fans.

Supporting Cast

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam, the film also stars Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in key roles. The strong supporting cast adds more depth to the project, especially with actors known for their intense screen presence.

As of now, the makers have not announced the release date or teaser launch timeline. However, the dark rural setting and mysterious visuals in the poster have already sparked conversations online among horror film lovers.

Jackie Shroff’s Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff continues to stay busy with multiple projects across genres. The veteran actor is also set to enter the superhero space with his upcoming family sci-fi film, The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens ka Aagman.

He was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Jackie Shroff will also appear in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle.

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

(Inputs From ANI)