LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

Kheti first poster unveiled: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam headline a rural horror drama rooted in fear, family, and dark secrets from the past.

Kheti First Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film (Photo: X)
Kheti First Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film (Photo: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 17:58 IST

The first poster of the upcoming rural horror film Kheti was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon, giving audiences a haunting glimpse into the dark world of the film. Starring Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam, the film promises a mix of fear, family emotions, and psychological tension set against a rural backdrop.

The makers shared the first look poster on social media along with the caption, “Kheti jagne wali hai.” The artwork hints at a suspense-filled story deeply rooted in the horrors of the past and the consequences of confronting buried secrets.

You Might Be Interested In

A Rural Horror Story With Emotional Layers

Unlike conventional horror films, Kheti is being described as a story driven not just by supernatural elements, but also by family conflicts and emotional trauma. According to the makers, the film explores “fear, family, and the dark cost of facing the past,” suggesting a layered narrative with psychological undertones.

The film has been written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio. While the makers have kept most details under wraps, the poster has already generated curiosity among horror fans.

Supporting Cast

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, and Neha Sargam, the film also stars Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in key roles. The strong supporting cast adds more depth to the project, especially with actors known for their intense screen presence.

As of now, the makers have not announced the release date or teaser launch timeline. However, the dark rural setting and mysterious visuals in the poster have already sparked conversations online among horror film lovers.

Jackie Shroff’s Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff continues to stay busy with multiple projects across genres. The veteran actor is also set to enter the superhero space with his upcoming family sci-fi film, The Great Grand Superhero – Aliens ka Aagman.

He was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Jackie Shroff will also appear in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy entertainer, Welcome To The Jungle.

The film features a massive ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon, among others.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: South OTT Releases This Week (May 18 to May 24, 2026): 7 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films Streaming on JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5, SunNXT and More
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

RELATED News

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller

Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

Why Angry Salman Khan Yelled At Paps Outside Hinduja Hospital

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 15 Lakh Despite OTT Release Buzz

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

LATEST NEWS

Poco X8 Pro Max Review: 9,000mAh Battery, Premium Display, And Rugged Durability — Check Detailed Review Before Buying

KKR vs MI Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same

What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns

Phil Salt Injury Update: Major Boost For RCB Ahead of IPL 2026 Playoffs; England Batter’s Return to India Locked | Date & More Details

Top 5 Personal Loan Apps for Women in India With Quick and Easy Approval

Top Video Repair Software for MP4, MOV, and Corrupt Files

Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?

Did Google Executive Use iPhone 17 Pro At Google I/O 2026? Internet Asks ‘Where Is Pixel’

Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film
Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film
Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film
Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

QUICK LINKS