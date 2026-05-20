Glitz, Glamour And Gadbadi: Why Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Are Getting Trolled For Desi Bling

Desi Bling, the highly anticipated reality TV show featuring Dubai’s richest Indians, has finally arrived on Netflix. Produced by the most loved television power couple of all time, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra (“TejRan” to their legions of fans), the show is loaded with glamour, drama, and rivalry.

But whereas ardent TejRan followers are rejoicing in their first global project, a tidal wave of people online has decided to turn their “cringe radars” on full blast. Here are some of the things that Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra being trolled.

The “Fake Accent” Fiasco

The loudest criticism being poured onto social media seems to have a lot to do with Tejasswi Prakash’s dialect in the promos. The American Twang: People immediately zeroed in on Tejasswi for employing an artificial Western accent. The Location Paradox: It is rather perplexing why a show that is set in Dubai amongst the Indian diaspora should have actors employing American accents or British lite phonics. For Tejasswi, this isn’t the first time she has received criticism for the accent she uses.

The Scripted Drama & “First Copy” Vibes

Contemporary audiences are astute about “unscripted” television content, and many see the attempt made in Desi Bling at copying Dubai Bling as being an obvious failure. Manufactured conflict: Recently, Netflix released a promo clip which features a heated, teary argument between Tejasswi and Karan in which she accuses him of being manipulatable, while he accuses her of “disrespecting” their relationship. Rather than inspiring any sympathy, the video has been described by critics as “terrible”, “cringe”, and incredibly exaggerated in its acting.

The Billionaire Classism: It has been noted by some commentators on the series that there is a certain classist element to the casting of characters in Desi Bling. Indeed, the series includes millionaires and entrepreneurs such as Danube Group’s Rizwan Sajan. On the other hand, Karan and Tejasswi themselves are established television actors.

“TejRan” Fatigue and Over-the-Top PDA

The two are inseparable from each other since their romance first blossomed during Bigg Boss 15 in the year 2021. Though their romance adds to the appeal, it has also generated quite a bit of weariness amongst the neutral crowds. What the Internet Has to Say about Laughter Chefs: “We’ve already seen them in Bigg Boss. We’ve already seen them on Instagram, then on Laughter Chefs, and now they want to bring their romantic saga to Netflix. It feels like it’s never-ending PR-driven PDA.”

A trailer which saw Rizwan Sajan tell Karan how he wanted to see him as “Tejasswi’s husband, not her father” got everyone cringing online at this forced romance.

The Silver Lining: A Guilty Pleasure in the Making?

Despite all the trolling, as seen in history, this “cringe watch” factor is exactly what takes reality TV shows to the top of Netflix’s trending chart. While one person makes fun of Tejasswi’s accent, there will always be someone who is going to flood Twitter with messages about how amazing Desi Bling is. Whether Desi Bling is considered as an authentic portrayal of high-society life or is taken as a highly staged entertainment show, it is safe to say that Karan and Tejasswi have done exactly what they are best at – made everyone talk about it.

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