Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

Whether it is the Bhojpuri film industry or music, some artists have earned such a strong reputation through their work that whenever a new project of theirs is released, it breaks records within minutes. One such name is popular singer Shilpi Raj, often called the hit machine of the Bhojpuri music industry. Whenever Shilpi releases a new song, breaking YouTube records is almost guaranteed. Meanwhile, the singer’s latest track has now been released and is making waves everywhere. This new 3-minute-37-second Bhojpuri video has created a buzz on YouTube as soon as it arrived.

Shilpi Raj’s new song “Jhumka Gir Gayil” was released on YouTube on May 18, 2026. Along with Shilpi, Deepak Dildar has also lent his voice to the song. People are loving both the lyrics and the music, which is why the song crossed thousands of views within minutes of release, and the numbers continue to rise.

Ujala Yadav grabs attention in a mini skirt

In this 3-minute-37-second song, singer and actor Deepak Dildar is seen showing off his stylish swagger, while actress Ujala Yadav impresses viewers with her playful and bold appearance in the video. The teasing chemistry and banter between Deepak and Ujala are thoroughly entertaining the audience. While Deepak is seen in a cool avatar, Ujala is turning heads in a yellow mini skirt. Her beauty, dance moves, playful expressions, and overall look are drawing a lot of attention.

What are the lyrics about?

In the story of “Jhumka Gir Gayil,” Ujala Yadav is seen complaining to Deepak Dildar that her earring got lost somewhere in the Bareilly market. The lyrics of the song may feel a bit bold to some listeners. However, for Bhojpuri music lovers, it is an entertaining track. The lyrics have been written by Akhilesh Birbal, the music is composed by Vikas Yadav, and the video has been directed by Ashish Satyarthi.

Garnered lakhs of views within hours

The song by Shilpi Raj and Deepak Dildar was released on May 18, 2026, on the YouTube channels T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri and Deepak Dildar Official. Although only a few hours had passed since its release, the song had already collected around 200,000 views, and the number continues to grow rapidly.