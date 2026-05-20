Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

Shilpi Raj’s new song “Jhumka Gir Gayil” was released on YouTube on May 18, 2026. Along with Shilpi, Deepak Dildar has also lent his voice to the song. People are loving both the lyrics and the music, which is why the song crossed thousands of views within minutes of release, and the numbers continue to rise.

Shilpi Raj
Shilpi Raj

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 17:02 IST

Whether it is the Bhojpuri film industry or music, some artists have earned such a strong reputation through their work that whenever a new project of theirs is released, it breaks records within minutes. One such name is popular singer Shilpi Raj, often called the hit machine of the Bhojpuri music industry. Whenever Shilpi releases a new song, breaking YouTube records is almost guaranteed. Meanwhile, the singer’s latest track has now been released and is making waves everywhere. This new 3-minute-37-second Bhojpuri video has created a buzz on YouTube as soon as it arrived.

Shilpi Raj’s new song “Jhumka Gir Gayil” was released on YouTube on May 18, 2026. Along with Shilpi, Deepak Dildar has also lent his voice to the song. People are loving both the lyrics and the music, which is why the song crossed thousands of views within minutes of release, and the numbers continue to rise.

Ujala Yadav grabs attention in a mini skirt

In this 3-minute-37-second song, singer and actor Deepak Dildar is seen showing off his stylish swagger, while actress Ujala Yadav impresses viewers with her playful and bold appearance in the video. The teasing chemistry and banter between Deepak and Ujala are thoroughly entertaining the audience. While Deepak is seen in a cool avatar, Ujala is turning heads in a yellow mini skirt. Her beauty, dance moves, playful expressions, and overall look are drawing a lot of attention.

You Might Be Interested In

What are the lyrics about?

In the story of “Jhumka Gir Gayil,” Ujala Yadav is seen complaining to Deepak Dildar that her earring got lost somewhere in the Bareilly market. The lyrics of the song may feel a bit bold to some listeners. However, for Bhojpuri music lovers, it is an entertaining track. The lyrics have been written by Akhilesh Birbal, the music is composed by Vikas Yadav, and the video has been directed by Ashish Satyarthi.

Garnered lakhs of views within hours

The song by Shilpi Raj and Deepak Dildar was released on May 18, 2026, on the YouTube channels T-Series Hamaar Bhojpuri and Deepak Dildar Official. Although only a few hours had passed since its release, the song had already collected around 200,000 views, and the number continues to grow rapidly.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours
Tags: 3 minute 37 second songBhojpuri actress bold lookbhojpuri entertainment newsBhojpuri fansBhojpuri hit trackBhojpuri industry buzzBhojpuri latest trackBhojpuri music trendingBhojpuri song viralBhojpuri video songinternet sensationlatest Bhojpuri music videomini skirt stylenew Bhojpuri releaseShilpi RajShilpi Raj new songsocial media viral songtrending Bhojpuri videoviral Bhojpuri songviral entertainment news

RELATED News

Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

Why Angry Salman Khan Yelled At Paps Outside Hinduja Hospital

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 15 Lakh Despite OTT Release Buzz

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

Ruchi Gujjar Turns Heads at Cannes Film Festival With Royal Rajasthani Ghunghat Look

LATEST NEWS

Top Video Repair Software for MP4, MOV, and Corrupt Files

Fact Check: Mohammad Amir To Play In IPL 2027? Pakistan Star Pacer Embraces ‘New Journey’ After British Passport— Here’s The Truth

Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?

Did Google Executive Use iPhone 17 Pro At Google I/O 2026? Internet Asks ‘Where Is Pixel’

Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

Dubai Gold Prices Hit Lowest in Weeks: Should You Buy Or Wait? Check Today’s Price NOW

Fact Check: Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dedicate His Match-Winning IPL 2026 Knock vs LSG to Rumoured Girlfriend ‘Aditi’? Viral ‘A’ Celebration Explained

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

Foldable iPhone Ultra To Launch With iPhone 18? New Leaks Drop Massive Hint

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours
Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj’s New Track Ignites Internet Frenzy, Viral Music Video Clocks Massive Views Within Hours

QUICK LINKS