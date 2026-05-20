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Home > Regionals News > Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

Banda in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing extreme heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing 48°C, forcing markets and daily activities to shut down by 10 am. The IMD has issued severe heat alerts as residents struggle with scorching temperatures, deserted streets, and rising health concerns across the district.

Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 17:07 IST

The Banda district in Uttar Pradesh is going through a tough time with heat. The temperature is going up to 48°C and people are not able to do their work after 10 in the morning. The roads are empty and quiet within a hours of sunrise because of the hot wind and heat. People are staying indoors. Not going out. Shops and markets are not doing well. Construction sites and farms are also affected. Workers are changing their schedules so they can avoid the hot afternoon sun. The India Meteorological Department has warned people about the heat. Asked them to stay safe and drink plenty of water.

Banda Emerging As India’s Hottest District

The weather reports say that Banda has been the place in the country many times this month. The temperature in Banda went up to 48.2°C. It has been like this for many days. The officials say that the temperature has been very high since April and it is making life difficult for people in the Bundelkhand region.

Markets And Streets Turn Empty After Morning Hours

People who live in Banda say that life comes to a standstill after 10’m because of the heat. The roads are empty the markets are quiet. The shops are not getting any customers during the day. Many shop owners are opening their shops before sunrise and closing them early so they can avoid the weather.

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Workers Changing Schedules To Survive Heat

The heat is also affecting the workers, farmers and people who work on construction sites in Banda. Many farmers are working at night under lights because they cannot work during the day. Construction workers are not going to work in the afternoon even if they lose money. Food stalls and small businesses are only open after sunset.

IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Alert

The India Meteorological Department has warned people about the heat in districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Hamirpur, Jhansi and Mahoba. The weather experts say that the heat will continue for days and people should stay indoors during the afternoon. They should also avoid going out in the sun.

Health Concerns Rising Amid Scorching Conditions

Doctors and health officials are warning people about the dangers of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke during this weather. Children, old people and workers who work outdoors are at risk. The authorities are asking people to drink plenty of water avoid traveling during the afternoon and use things that can protect them from the heat.

Climate And Environmental Factors Behind Rising Heat

Experts think that the heat in Banda is getting worse because of the changes in the environment. They say that cutting down trees drying rivers, low green cover and mining are some of the reasons why the temperature is rising in the region. People who live in Banda say that the summers are getting hotter every year and they are worried about the long-term effects of the heat on their lives and the environment in Bundelkhand. The Banda district is really suffering from the heat and the Banda people are trying to find ways to deal with it. The heat, in Banda is a problem and the people of Banda are hoping that something will be done to make it better.

Also Read: Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Her Heading to Terrace Before Husband Carries Body Down

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Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert
Tags: banda heatwavebanda temperature 48 degreebanda weather updateextreme heat in upIMD red alertindia heatwave newsUttar Pradesh heatwaveUttar Pradesh weather news

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Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

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Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert
Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert
Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert
Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

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