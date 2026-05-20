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Home > Sports News > Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

Watch the viral video of Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. being mobbed by frantic fans inside a public toilet stall following his emotional selection by Carlo Ancelotti for the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad, sparking nationwide celebration.

Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab
Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 16:25 IST

Neymar In Brazil Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil’s football passion regularly spills over into madness but the latest viral video of Seleção star Neymar Jr. has taken fan obsession to a whole new, claustrophobic level. Brazil’s all-time record goalscorer has been filmed being mobbed, filmed and cornered by a frenzied crowd of supporters while trying to use a public toilet cubicle in an erratic, chaotic video that has emerged on social media.

What This The Significance Of Neymar’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Selection? 

The bizarre incident happened in the aftermath of an emotional announcement which sent waves of joy through the football-mad nation. On May 18, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ancelotti made a highly emotional and last-minute fitness gamble by calling up the 34-year-old Santos forward in what many local analysts believed was a gamble, with Neymar’s return to the national team setup after a gruelling absence from international duty dating back to late 2023 due to severe knee and hamstring injuries.

How Did The Fans Mob Neymar Outside The Toilet? 

The video, which has gone viral and has already been seen by millions, captures the absolute euphoria and lack of limits around Neymar’s cult-like status in his home country. The superstar forward donned the traditional yellow Brazil national jersey with a medical leg brace for support when he was locked inside a public bathroom facility as news of his official selection spread around the country.

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Within seconds, dozens of screaming fans were inside the bathroom. The footage shows ecstatic supporters jamming smartphones into the cramped toilet cubicle in an effort to catch a glimpse of their footballing idol celebrating the career milestone. Despite the mind-boggling lack of personal space and the incredibly invasive nature of the encounter, the veteran forward, who has scored 79 goals for his country, attempted to handle the madness with a combination of shock and residual celebration, acknowledging the crowd. 

Which Teams Neymar and Brazil Will Be Playing Against? 

The frantic bathroom scrum is a literal microcosm of the nationwide hysteria gripping Brazil right now. Ancelotti’s decision to include Neymar, who had been out of national team football for nearly two years after suffering a catastrophic ACL tear in October 2023, was hailed as a huge win for the country’s footballing romanticism, especially with key attackers Rodrygo and Estêvão out injured.

As Brazil start their bid for a record sixth world title in Group C against Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, the fans have made one thing abundantly clear. They are all in behind their talisman. But like this viral video shows, that steadfast commitment means Neymar won’t get a second of privacy — not even in the most confined of spaces — on his journey to the 2026 World Cup.

Read More: Neymar’s Emotional Reaction to Brazil’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad Selection Goes Viral | Watch Video

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Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Brazil football news 2026Brazil World Cup 2026 squad announcementCarlo Ancelotti Neymar selectionNeymarNeymar injury update BrazilNeymar mobbed by fans videoNeymar public toilet viral videoNeymar viral video toiletNeymar World Cup 2026 squad

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Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

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Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video
Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video
Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video
Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

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