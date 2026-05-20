Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

Dalal Street stayed range-bound for the fourth session as global oil tensions and weak rupee weighed on sentiment, while selective buying in capital goods, autos, and energy supported mild gains.

Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today
Top Gainers and Top Losers in Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 16:41 IST

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Stuck on Ice for 4th Session, Only Looking for Catalyst. Indian markets continue to be what they are best at these days: doing absolutely nothing, just that with a great story arc. Equities stayed in a tight range for the fourth straight day Wednesday, as traders wrestled with hope, caution and a considerable amount of confusion. So mood? Being pretty much held hostage by geopolitics and crude oil. US–Iran peace talk stalemate kept crude prices high and away from equity bulls, while a weak rupee had sentiment politely nervous through the day.

Yet benchmarks were still able to squeak up:

  • Nifty 50: 23,659 (+0.17%)
  • Sensex: 75,825 (+0.11%)

Markets showing a bit of personality elsewhere:

You Might Be Interested In
  • Nifty Midcap 100: +0.49%
  • Nifty Smallcap: +0.04%

Bottom line, no sell-off, no rally, just a market dancing around, awaiting the next headline to tell it what mood to adopt.

NSE Top Gainers In Stock Market Today

Symbol LTP % Change
HINDALCO 1085.00 +3.50%
RELIANCE 1360.30 +2.84%
BAJAJ-AUTO 10462.50 +2.52%
GRASIM 2983.00 +1.63%
TRENT 4113.00 +1.07%
INDIGO 4274.20 +1.04%
WIPRO 197.20 +1.04%

NSE Top Losers In Stock Market Today

Symbol LTP % Change
BEL 413.35 -2.27%
TECHM 1439.00 -1.92%
ETERNAL 243.50 -1.50%
TATASTEEL 207.00 -1.09%
SBILIFE 1861.10 -1.08%
DRREDDY 1320.90 -1.07%
HINDUNILVR 2212.00 -0.94%

Sectoral Trend: Capital Goods, Auto & OMCs Drive Market Gains

Strong Sector Performance

  • Capital goods stocks witnessed heavy buying interest
  • OMCs and auto stocks also strengthened through the session
  • Overall sectoral tone remained broadly positive despite range-bound indices

Top Capital Goods Movers (Broad-Based Strength)

  • Siemens Energy India: +9.4% (₹3,459)
  • GE Vernova T&D India
  • Hitachi Energy India
  • Data Patterns
  • ABB India
  • CG Power
  • Siemens

All major capital goods names gained over 4%

Other Notable Gainers

  • Tata Communications: +8% (₹1,755) – highest since mid-Jan
  • PCBL Chemical: +7% (₹292)
  • Hindalco: +3.5%, supported by Novelis results

OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies)

  • HPCL: up
  • BPCL: up
  • IOC: up
    Gains capped around 3.35%

Auto & Industrials Support

  • Tube Investments: +2.7%
  • Bajaj Auto: +2.52%
  • TVS Motor: +1.5%–2.5%
  • Bharat Forge
  • Ashok Leyland

Auto space stayed resilient with steady mid-range buying interest

Dalal Street has successfully survived yet another “same but slightly green” day, range-bound, but with a few stars taking the show by storm. Capital goods, autos and energy names made the day, while the rest of the market was on “hold”. Negative news on global oil and weak rupee ensured that the market stayed cautious, but not too gloomy. Markets are not going up or down, they are just postponing any decision and waiting for the news.

Also Read: Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck
Tags: ABB IndiaBajaj AutoBELBPCLCapital Goods StocksCG PowerDalal StreetHindalcoHindustan UnileverHPCLIndia stock market newsIndian stock market updateIOCmidcap stocksnifty-50NSE Top GainersNSE Top LosersOMC StocksReliancesensexSiemens Energy Indiasmallcap stocksStock Market Analysisstock market todaytata communicationsTech Mahindratop gainers and loserstop gainers and losers today

RELATED News

Rising Crude & Fuel Costs to Hit Cement Profitability in FY27; Sector Margins Under Pressure

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

EPFO To Launch WhatsApp Services Soon? Here’s How You May Check PF Balance, Claim Status And More On Chat

Producer Chanda Patel’s ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Receives Huge Applause at 79th Cannes Film Festival

Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks

LATEST NEWS

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

Foldable iPhone Ultra To Launch With iPhone 18? New Leaks Drop Massive Hint

Who is Gulshan Pahuja? YouTuber Gets Jailed For 6 Months Over Calling Judiciary ‘Taanashahi’ And ‘Manmarzi’

Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

Apple To Keep iPhone 18 Pro Prices Stable Despite RAM Crisis: Better AI Performance, Upgraded Display, And Battery — Check All Details

UAE Eid Al Adha Holidays 2026 Announced: Public Holiday Dates, Long Weekend, School Break And Travel Rush Details

Sanju Samson Ends Heinrich Klaasen Feud Rumours With Heartfelt Instagram Story After Heated CSK vs SRH Chepauk Clash | See Viral Post

IIT Bombay Placement Report 2025: Placement Rate Declines to 70 Percent, but Average Salary Rises to Rs 26.45 Lakh

Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal

Melody Toffees Out Of Stock On BlinkIt, Zepto, Swiggy? PM Modi’s Gift To Giorgia Meloni Sparks Crisis

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck
Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck
Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck
Top Gainers And Losers In Stock Market Today: GE Vernova, ABB, CG Power Shine, Siemens and Tata Communications Support Bulls; Dalal Street Still Stuck

QUICK LINKS