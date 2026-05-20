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Home > Business News > Rising Crude & Fuel Costs to Hit Cement Profitability in FY27; Sector Margins Under Pressure

Rising Crude & Fuel Costs to Hit Cement Profitability in FY27; Sector Margins Under Pressure

ICRA warns Indian cement firms’ profitability may decline in 2026–27 due to higher fuel, power, and logistics costs from West Asia tensions, partly offset by moderate price hikes and pass-through.

rising fuel prices to hit big industries (Pic: Ai generated)
rising fuel prices to hit big industries (Pic: Ai generated)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 16:16 IST

The operating profitability of Indian cement companies is expected to moderate in 2026-27, primarily due to elevated power, fuel and selling costs linked to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. According to a report by rating agency ICRA, the impact will be mitigated by a likely increase in cement prices. “The OPBIDTA per tonne for ICRA’s sample set of cement companies is projected to decline by 10-15% to Rs 820-870/MT in 2026-27, compared to estimates of Rs 950-980/MT in 2025-26,” the report said. ICRA noted that power and fuel, alongside selling costs, constitute 50-55 per cent of the total operating costs for cement manufacturers. The ongoing West Asia conflict raised global crude oil prices, increasing the costs of key inputs such as petcoke, diesel, and polypropylene for cement companies, which is likely to weigh on their operating profitability. The sector depends heavily on coal and petcoke for “clinkerisation and operating captive thermal power plants.”

Clinkerisation is the energy-intensive pyro-processing stage in cement manufacturing where raw materials (predominantly limestone and clay) are heated to extreme temperatures in a rotary kiln to form cement clinker.

Rising Input Costs and Geopolitical Pressure

“Pricing flexibility of the cement players continues to remain constrained due to intense competition. Cement prices are expected to increase by 3-5% in FY2027, following a marginal recovery of ~2% in FY2026. Industry players have initiated price hikes of Rs. 10-12 per bag in April 2026, although the extent of cost pass-through remains contingent on demand-supply dynamics. Despite cost pressure, the sector’s credit profile remains stable and debt protection metrics are likely to remain comfortable,” said Anupama Reddy, Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA.

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ICRA also expects the crude price to average USD 95/bbl in 2026-27, in the baseline scenario, compared to approximately USD 72/bbl in 2025-26 owing to the West Asia conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Fuel Cost Inflation and Supply Chain Impact

The report noted that these prices are likely to stay elevated if the war prolongs. Petcoke prices already rose sharply, with a 19% month-on-month increase in April 2026, and diesel prices went up by Rs. 3.9/litre in May 2026.

“The crude-linked cost pressure poses a key risk, particularly if geopolitical tensions persist. In 2026-27, power and fuel costs are set to rise, driven by the uptick in petcoke prices, tightening fuel markets and likely rise in coal prices. Additionally, higher logistics costs and a depreciating rupee are expected to increase the landed cost of fuel,” Reddy said.

Outlook: Margins Under Pressure but Stability Intact

Cement companies may absorb hiked input costs because of competitive market, but a part of it may also be passed on to customers.

“Overall, power and fuel costs are likely to increase by 10-12%, while selling costs could rise by 6-8% in 2026-27, owing to higher freight and packaging expenses. The cement companies, however, are expected to mitigate a part of the impact through price pass-through, thereby cushioning the overall profitability,” Reddy noted.

(This article is taken from ANI, just edited for clarity)

Also Read: Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

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Rising Crude & Fuel Costs to Hit Cement Profitability in FY27; Sector Margins Under Pressure
Tags: cement price hike Indiacement profitability 2026-27cement sector outlookcrude oil prices 2026fuel cost impact cementICRA report cementIndian cement industryOPBIDTA cement companiespetcoke price riseWest Asia conflict impact

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Rising Crude & Fuel Costs to Hit Cement Profitability in FY27; Sector Margins Under Pressure

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Rising Crude & Fuel Costs to Hit Cement Profitability in FY27; Sector Margins Under Pressure
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