Why Is Intuit Cutting 17% Of Its Global Workforce? Inside The Company’s Massive Restructuring And Operations Overhaul

Intuit is set to cut around 17% of its global workforce as part of a major restructuring aimed at simplifying operations and accelerating its focus on artificial intelligence. According to an internal memo sent by CEO Sasan Goodarzi, nearly 3,000 employees worldwide will be impacted by the layoffs. The company believes the move will help reduce operational complexity and allow teams to focus more sharply on long-term growth areas. The announcement comes as several major technology companies continue reshaping their businesses around AI-driven systems and automation.

AI Becomes Central To Intuit’s Future Strategy

In the internal communication, Goodarzi reportedly told employees that the company wants to move faster in integrating AI across its products and services.

Intuit has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence for financial tools, tax software, accounting platforms, and marketing solutions. The company has also entered partnerships with AI firms including OpenAI and Anthropic to expand AI-powered capabilities within its platforms.

The company plans to combine its financial and tax expertise with advanced AI models to offer more personalised services to users.

Offices To Shut As Company Restructures Operations

As part of the restructuring process, Intuit will also shut down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices to consolidate teams into larger operational hubs.

The company said simplifying internal structures would improve efficiency and product development speed.

Employees affected in the United States are expected to remain on payroll until July 31 and will receive severance packages that include 16 weeks of base pay along with additional compensation based on years of service.

Tech Industry Layoffs Continue Amid AI Transition

Intuit joins a growing number of major companies reducing workforce size while increasing investments in artificial intelligence and automation.

Several tech firms, including Amazon, Pinterest, and Block, have also announced layoffs this year while citing efficiency improvements linked to AI technologies.

The shift reflects how companies across the technology sector are restructuring operations to adapt to rapid changes in software development, automation, and digital services.

Investor Focus Shifts To Intuit’s AI Growth Plans

The layoffs were announced ahead of Intuit’s quarterly earnings report, which investors are closely watching for updates on the company’s AI strategy and future growth outlook. Intuit employed around 18,200 people globally across seven countries as of July 2025, according to company filings.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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