Who is Kysre Gondrezick? Former WNBA Star Joins OnlyFans After Hot Playboy Shoot | Check Out Her Sexy Pics, Career And More

The internet is abuzz with people trying to find out about former WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick. Yesterday, the athlete broke all major social media platforms by officially teasing her highly anticipated OnlyFans account on X. After a turbulent professional basketball career, including a serious Achilles tendon injury, the former Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky guard has decided to monetise her huge online popularity.

Who is Kysre Gondrezick? Early Life And College Basketball Career

Born on July 27 1997, in Benton Harbour, Michigan, Kysre Gondrezick was always destined for immense basketball greatness. She was officially named the 2016 Michigan Miss Basketball after completely dominating the local high school circuit.

The talented shooting guard initially started her highly impressive college journey with the Michigan Wolverines before eventually transferring to West Virginia University.