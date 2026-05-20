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  • Heat Shock Risk Rises As Temperatures Cross 40°C In Delhi, UP And Maharashtra: Who Is Most At Risk And 5 Safety Tips To Beat The Heat

Heat Shock Risk Rises As Temperatures Cross 40°C In Delhi, UP And Maharashtra: Who Is Most At Risk And 5 Safety Tips To Beat The Heat

Temperatures are really high in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This is a problem because it can cause heat shock and other heat related problems. Many cities are seeing temperatures above 40°C. The India Meteorological Department is warning people about the heat. They want people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Some people are more likely to get sick from the heat like people, children, people who work outside and people who are already sick. The heat is a deal. Heat is a problem. The India Meteorological Department is trying to help people. They are giving warnings about the heat. Here is some information, about heat shock and how to stay safe during the heat.

Published By: Published: May 20, 2026 17:53:27 IST
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Heatwave Risk Rises Across India
1/5

Heatwave Risk Rises Across India

Delhi, UP And Maharashtra Witness Dangerous Temperatures

Temperatures crossing 40°C are increasing the chances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke across several Indian states

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Who Is Most At Risk?
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Who Is Most At Risk?

Children, Elderly And Outdoor Workers Need Extra Care

Senior citizens, children, delivery workers, traffic police, labourers, and people with health conditions face the highest heat shock risk

Tip 1 And 2
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Tip 1 And 2

Stay Hydrated And Avoid Direct Sun Exposure

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours between 12 PM and 4 PM.

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Tip 3 And 4
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Tip 3 And 4

Wear Loose Clothing And Eat Light Meals

Cotton clothes, caps, sunglasses, and light homemade meals can help the body stay cooler during heatwave conditions.

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Tip 5
5/5

Tip 5

Watch For Symptoms Of Heat Stroke And Seek Help Quickly

Dizziness, vomiting, headaches, confusion, and high body temperature may indicate heat stroke and require immediate medical attention

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