Heat Shock Risk Rises As Temperatures Cross 40°C In Delhi, UP And Maharashtra: Who Is Most At Risk And 5 Safety Tips To Beat The Heat

Temperatures are really high in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This is a problem because it can cause heat shock and other heat related problems. Many cities are seeing temperatures above 40°C. The India Meteorological Department is warning people about the heat. They want people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Some people are more likely to get sick from the heat like people, children, people who work outside and people who are already sick. The heat is a deal. Heat is a problem. The India Meteorological Department is trying to help people. They are giving warnings about the heat. Here is some information, about heat shock and how to stay safe during the heat.