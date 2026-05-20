Heat Shock Risk Rises As Temperatures Cross 40°C In Delhi, UP And Maharashtra: Who Is Most At Risk And 5 Safety Tips To Beat The Heat
Temperatures are really high in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This is a problem because it can cause heat shock and other heat related problems. Many cities are seeing temperatures above 40°C. The India Meteorological Department is warning people about the heat. They want people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water. Some people are more likely to get sick from the heat like people, children, people who work outside and people who are already sick. The heat is a deal. Heat is a problem. The India Meteorological Department is trying to help people. They are giving warnings about the heat. Here is some information, about heat shock and how to stay safe during the heat.
Heatwave Risk Rises Across India
Delhi, UP And Maharashtra Witness Dangerous Temperatures
Temperatures crossing 40°C are increasing the chances of heat exhaustion and heat stroke across several Indian states
Who Is Most At Risk?
Children, Elderly And Outdoor Workers Need Extra Care
Senior citizens, children, delivery workers, traffic police, labourers, and people with health conditions face the highest heat shock risk
Tip 1 And 2
Stay Hydrated And Avoid Direct Sun Exposure
Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours between 12 PM and 4 PM.
Tip 3 And 4
Wear Loose Clothing And Eat Light Meals
Cotton clothes, caps, sunglasses, and light homemade meals can help the body stay cooler during heatwave conditions.
Tip 5
Watch For Symptoms Of Heat Stroke And Seek Help Quickly
Dizziness, vomiting, headaches, confusion, and high body temperature may indicate heat stroke and require immediate medical attention