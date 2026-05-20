NDMA Sends ‘Worse Than Loo’ Alert To Noida, Ghaziabad As Delhi-NCR Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Near 47°C

As large parts of North India continue to reel under extreme heatwave conditions, residents of Noida, Ghaziabad and several districts in Uttar Pradesh received an urgent weather alert from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday.

The warning, sent directly to mobile phones, cautioned people against dangerous hot winds described as ‘loo se bhi bheeshan loo’, which translates to ‘loo winds more horrific than loo’. The alert comes as temperatures across Delhi-NCR remain dangerously high, with some areas crossing 46 degrees Celsius.

NDMA Warning Issued Across Multiple UP Districts

According to the alert, districts including Aligarh, Etah, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hathras, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mirzapur and Bhadohi are expected to experience extremely hot and dry winds over the next few days.

Authorities have urged people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours and remain hydrated. Officials have also implored residents to remain inside unless it is essential, especially the elderly, children and those with health problems.

Delhi-NCR Continues To Sizzle Under Severe Heatwave



Delhi-NCR was under severe heatwave conditions on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that the scorching weather is likely to persist through the week.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for four days beginning Wednesday. Forecasts suggest temperatures could touch 47°C in the worst-hit pockets of the region, while severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist until May 25.

States currently under IMD heatwave warning include Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Telangana.

Why Temperatures Are Rising So Rapidly

Meteorologists say the lack of any active western disturbance or rainfall activity over North India is one of the main reasons behind the prolonged heat spell.

Hot and dry winds originating from Rajasthan and adjoining regions are sweeping across Delhi-NCR, causing temperatures to rise sharply. The IMD’s special bulletin issued on May 18 warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over the plains of northwest and central India throughout the week.

The weather department has also cautioned that continued exposure to extreme heat may increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Safety Measures Residents Should Follow

Authorities have advised people to take precautionary measures amid the worsening weather conditions. Residents are being urged to drink plenty of water, wear light cotton clothing and avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours.

Delivery workers, traffic personnel and labourers working outdoors have been advised to take frequent breaks and protect themselves from direct exposure to heat.

Health experts also recommend not indulging in heavy physical activity during the day and checking on elderly relatives often. Temperatures continue to remain abnormally high in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states.

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