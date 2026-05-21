California Weather Forecast Today (May 20, 2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update

California is expected to witness warm and mostly sunny weather conditions on May 20, 2026, with temperatures staying above seasonal averages in several regions. Coastal cities are likely to remain relatively cooler with light breezes, while inland regions may experience stronger heat during afternoon hours. Dry weather and low humidity levels have also increased wildfire concerns in parts of Southern California. Weather experts have advised residents to remain hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure during peak daytime temperatures. Here’s a detailed look at the latest California weather forecast, temperature trends, sunrise and sunset timings, air quality conditions, and the extended 15-day weather outlook for major cities across the state.

California Weather Today 20 May 2026: Live Temperature in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno

Los Angeles Weather Today 20 May 2026

Los Angeles is expected to experience warm and sunny weather throughout the day with dry conditions dominating most areas. Afternoon heat may intensify slightly in inland neighborhoods, while coastal parts are likely to stay comparatively pleasant due to ocean breezes. No rainfall is expected, and skies are likely to remain mostly clear.

Minimum Temperature: 58°F (14°C)

Maximum Temperature: 82°F (28°C)

San Diego Weather Today 20 May 2026

San Diego is likely to witness comfortable weather with a mix of sunshine and cool coastal winds. Morning cloud cover may appear briefly near beach areas before clearing later in the day. Humidity levels are expected to stay moderate, creating relatively pleasant conditions across the city.

Minimum Temperature: 60°F (15°C)

Maximum Temperature: 75°F (24°C)

San Jose Weather Today 20 May 2026

San Jose is forecast to remain warm and dry with abundant sunshine during most parts of the day. Temperatures may rise steadily during afternoon hours, though evening conditions are expected to turn cooler. No major rain activity or storm alerts have been issued for the region.

Minimum Temperature: 55°F (13°C)

Maximum Temperature: 81°F (27°C)

San Francisco Weather Today 20 May 2026

San Francisco is expected to stay cooler than inland California cities due to strong marine influence and coastal breezes. Morning fog may develop in some areas before giving way to partial sunshine later in the afternoon. Weather conditions are likely to remain stable and comfortable.

Minimum Temperature: 54°F (12°C)

Maximum Temperature: 68°F (20°C)

Fresno Weather Today 20 May 2026

Fresno is likely to remain hot and dry with intense sunshine during afternoon hours. Low humidity and rising temperatures could increase discomfort levels in open areas. Residents are advised to avoid direct sun exposure during midday as heat conditions strengthen across Central California.

Minimum Temperature: 61°F (16°C)

Maximum Temperature: 92°F (33°C)

15-Day Weather Forecast for California Cities: Temperature Trends and Rain Possibilities

California is expected to continue experiencing warm and mostly dry weather over the next two weeks. Coastal cities including San Francisco and San Diego may witness mild fluctuations in temperature due to marine winds, while inland cities such as Fresno and Los Angeles are likely to remain warmer.

No major rainfall systems are currently expected across most regions, though isolated cloud activity may appear in northern parts of the state. Temperatures in several inland areas may stay above seasonal averages during the upcoming days.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, and Moonset Timings in California Cities Today

Los Angeles

Sunrise: 5:48 AM

Sunset: 7:52 PM

Moonrise: 2:10 AM

Moonset: 12:48 PM

San Diego

Sunrise: 5:45 AM

Sunset: 7:47 PM

Moonrise: 2:05 AM

Moonset: 12:40 PM

San Jose

Sunrise: 5:54 AM

Sunset: 8:12 PM

Moonrise: 2:18 AM

Moonset: 1:00 PM

San Francisco

Sunrise: 5:57 AM

Sunset: 8:18 PM

Moonrise: 2:22 AM

Moonset: 1:05 PM

Fresno

Sunrise: 5:43 AM

Sunset: 8:03 PM

Moonrise: 2:08 AM

Moonset: 12:51 PM

Weather Insights: Air Quality, UV Index, Wind Speed, and Humidity Levels Across These Cities

Air quality across most California cities is expected to remain moderate, although inland regions may experience slightly reduced air conditions due to dry winds and rising temperatures. UV levels are likely to remain high during afternoon hours, especially in Fresno and Los Angeles.

Coastal cities including San Francisco and San Diego may experience wind speeds between 10 and 18 km/h due to ocean breezes. Humidity levels are expected to stay lower in inland California compared to coastal regions, contributing to dry daytime conditions.

Next 15-Day Weather Report: Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno

Los Angeles is expected to remain warm with temperatures fluctuating between the high 70s and mid-80s over the next 15 days. San Diego may continue witnessing mild coastal weather with comfortable evenings and limited rainfall chances.

San Jose is likely to see steady sunshine with occasional cloud cover during late evenings. San Francisco may remain comparatively cooler with recurring morning fog and breezy afternoons.

Fresno is forecast to stay significantly warmer than other cities, with temperatures frequently crossing 90°F during several afternoons. Weather experts have also warned that prolonged dry conditions could maintain elevated wildfire risks in interior parts of California.

California’s weather pattern for the second half of May is expected to remain largely warm, sunny, and dry across most regions. While coastal cities may continue benefiting from cooler breezes and moderate temperatures, inland regions are likely to experience stronger heat conditions and low humidity. Authorities are encouraging residents to remain cautious during peak afternoon hours, especially in hotter cities such as Fresno and parts of Southern California. With no major storms expected in the near future, the state is likely to continue facing elevated heat and dry-weather concerns over the coming weeks.

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