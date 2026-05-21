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Home > Sports News > Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history

Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history

Who is Ines Garcia Santos? Uncover the truth behind Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal’s romantic Greece getaway with the Spanish lifestyle influencer, her response to viral cheating rumors, and a complete breakdown of Yamal’s turbulent dating history.

Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal's Dating history. Photo X
Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal's Dating history. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 00:07 IST

Lamine Yamal and Ines Garcia Relationship: As Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal battles his way back from a torn left hamstring to be 100 per cent fit for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the off-field side of his story has taken centre stage. The 18-year-old winger has been heavily linked with Spanish social media influencer Inés García sending internet sleuths and football fans alike into an absolute frenzy.

Rumours began to swirl in late April 2026 when the pair began interacting on Instagram and were reportedly spotted with Barça teammate Fermín López at the exclusive Cúpula del Garraf restaurant near Barcelona. But the speculation became tangible drama when, during a Kings League livestream, a close friend of Yamal’s accidentally dropped the name “Inés” on a call, sparking an awkward silence that went viral.

The supposed romance has now gone from hints on the internet to reality in public. Fans caught Yamal and García on video walking hand-in-hand during a romantic trip to Greece before joining the Spain national team camp.

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Who is Inés García?

Inés García Santos is a 21 years old lifestyle content creator & influencer from Sevilla, Spain. The fashion, lifestyle and culture content creator, who is also known for high-profile appearances at the Seville April Fair, suddenly found herself at the centre of global football gossip.

The Greece sighting, however, sparked instant controversy, with social media trolls accusing her of unceremoniously dumping or cheating on her former partner, Gonzalo Torres. García hit back hard at the toxic narratives in her Instagram Stories, laying out her timeline directly for fans:

“I didn’t want to respond to this. At what point on Twitter or anywhere else was I in a relationship with my friend Gonzalo for five years? And that I’ve left him to be with someone else? It doesn’t make any sense,” she stated in a recorded video.

A Look Back at Lamine Yamal’s Dating History

The Barcelona superstar is just 18 in mid-2025 but has a highly publicised and turbulent dating history that has often left fans worried about his focus on the pitch.

Alex Padilla (Mid-2024): Yamal’s first big public relationship was with Spaniard Alex Padilla, who famously celebrated on the pitch with him after Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph before the pair split.

Fati Vazquez & Claudia Bavel (June 2025): Yamal was subject to intense media scrutiny just before his 18th birthday, after being pictured on a luxury jet-ski holiday in Italy with 29-year-old OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez. Shortly afterwards, adult film actress Claudia Bavel claimed that she had had contact with the teen, but Yamal vehemently denied those claims as “all lies”.

Nicki Nicole (August 2025): Later that summer, Yamal signed a 25-year-old Argentine rapper, Nicki Nicole. The high-profile relationship famously lasted a dramatic 13 days before both parties abruptly scrubbed each other from their Instagram accounts.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Spanish fans are hoping Yamal’s new chapter with Inés García will bring stability, not another tabloid distraction as La Roja seeks global glory.

Read More: Neymar Mobbed by Crazy Fans Outside Toilet After FIFA World Cup 2026 Brazil Squad Selection — WATCH Viral Video

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Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history
Tags: Alex Padilla Lamine YamalBarcelona Lamine Yamal relationship newsInes Garcia Gonzalo Torres rumorsKings League Ines Garcia slip upLamine YamalLamine Yamal dating historyLamine Yamal girlfriend GreeceLamine Yamal Ines GarciaWho is Ines Garcia Santos

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Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history

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Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history
Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history
Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history
Who is Ines Garcia? Barcelona Superstar Lamine Yamal Linked with Spanish influencer | Check Yamal’s Dating history

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