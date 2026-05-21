UP Weather Report Today 21 May 2026: Banda, Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Prayagraj And Other Districts Temperature, Rain Forecast With IMD Insights

Large parts of North and Central India continue to reel under an intense heatwave, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that severe conditions are likely to persist over the coming days. Dry and hot winds originating from Pakistan’s Balochistan region and the Thar Desert are directly affecting the plains of North India, pushing temperatures to levels usually witnessed during the last week of May or in June. On Wednesday, temperatures in at least 16 cities across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Odisha, and Maharashtra crossed 46°C, intensifying heat-related concerns across the region.

Banda Remains Hottest Place in India

Banda in Uttar Pradesh continued to be the hottest location in the country, recording a scorching 48°C on Wednesday. Other cities also witnessed extreme temperatures, with Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh registering 47.4°C and Wardha in Maharashtra recording 47.1°C.

Delhi too remained under severe heat stress as the mercury touched 46.3°C.

The IMD has issued a ‘severe’ heatwave alert for Northwest India, including Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. These regions have already been experiencing relentless heat since the beginning of the week, with temperatures hovering close to 45°C in the national capital.

According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 40°C and remains 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal.

Why Is India Witnessing Heatwave?

Climate experts have pointed out that the actual discomfort being experienced by people is even greater than the official temperature readings suggest. In most cities, the difference between the recorded temperature and the “feels like” temperature is currently between 2°C and 4°C.

Experts attribute this to rapid urbanisation, which has intensified heat retention in urban areas and worsened the impact of the ongoing heatwave.

Heatwave Impacts Daily Life Across Uttar Pradesh

The extreme temperatures have started affecting infrastructure, wildlife, and public life in several parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Prayagraj, a transformer suddenly caught fire amid the soaring heat. At the Lucknow Zoo, animals were sprayed with water to help them cope with the rising temperatures. Meanwhile, in the breeding centre at Etawah Safari, air conditioners are being used for lionesses and cubs to protect them from the extreme weather.

Has Monsoon Arrived?

While northern India struggles with intense heat, the southwest monsoon has begun making gradual progress in southern regions.

The monsoon system covered additional parts of the Comorin Sea, Sri Lanka, and the southwestern Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. It has also entered the South Arabian Sea and is expected to reach Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep within the next two to three days.

Uttar Pradesh 10-Day Weather Forecast

Today

Day

Temperature: 44°C

Winds: WNW at 22 km/h

Conditions: Generally clear and hazy skies

Humidity: 22%

UV Index: Extreme

Sunrise: 05:27 AM

Sunset: 07:08 PM

Night

Temperature: 31°C

Winds: W at 13 km/h

Conditions: Generally clear and hazy

Humidity: 29%

Moonrise: 09:48 AM

Moonset: 11:57 PM

Moon Phase: Waxing Crescent

Uttar Pradesh Upcoming Weather Forecast

May 22 (Fri): Mostly Sunny, 43°C / 30°C

May 23 (Sat): Mostly Sunny, 42°C / 29°C

May 24 (Sun): Sunny, 43°C / 31°C

May 25 (Mon): Mostly Sunny, 43°C / 29°C

May 26 (Tue): Sunny, 43°C / 29°C

May 27 (Wed): Sunny, 43°C / 29°C

May 28 (Thu): Mostly Sunny, 41°C / 27°C

May 29 (Fri): PM Thunderstorms, 36°C / 25°C

May 30 (Sat): Mostly Sunny, 35°C / 26°C

May 31 (Sun): Mostly Sunny, 36°C / 26°C

June 1 (Mon): Mostly Sunny, 36°C / 27°C

June 2 (Tue): Mostly Sunny, 37°C / 27°C

June 3 (Wed): Mostly Sunny, 37°C / 28°C

June 4 (Thu): Mostly Sunny, 38°C / 27°C

Will It Rain and Snow Likely in Himalayan States?

In contrast to the sweltering plains, higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to receive isolated rainfall and light snowfall in elevated areas.

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds across Himalayan states over the next 48 hours. Srinagar is expected to remain comparatively cooler, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 19°C.

IMD Alerts for May 22 and May 23

May 22 Forecast

The IMD has issued heatwave alerts for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Punjab.

An orange alert for rainfall has been issued in Bihar. Hailstorms accompanied by rain are also likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

May 23 Forecast

A severe heatwave alert has been issued for Rajasthan, where even nighttime temperatures are expected to remain unusually high.

Heatwave conditions are also likely to continue in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has been predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates