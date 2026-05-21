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Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

🕒 Updated: May 21, 2026 06:20:30 IST
✍️ Written by: Namrata Boruah

Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today Live
Weather Today Live

India Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: The IMD forecast for weather in India for the next 5 days indicates that weather will continue to be very contrasting across the nation, with the heat wave forecast to remain on, in several parts of the northern and western parts of the country, while isolated pre monsoon activity is expected across parts of central and eastern India, as India moves to May 21, 2026.

High temperatures keep hanging around through the day across multiple urban centers, and it leads to high heat stress, sort of. Heatwave and also severe heatwave conditions are expected to remain over Delhi, and the adjoining NCR areas too, with the highest temperature probably crossing or at least touching the 45°C line during the afternoon peak hours. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather is likely across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Chennai though the coastal moisture may give a bit of a cooling influence at some locations on those extremely high readings. The relief from these can be made even more uncomfortable by strong sunlight and warm night temperatures, making it more difficult for people to work safely outdoors during the hottest part of the day and needing to rely more heavily on cooling systems. 

Pre monsoon activities will also persist over parts of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern India, to get a temporary heat relief from thunderstorms, gusty wind and light to moderate rainfall. Short time scale forecasts are of particular importance for daily planning as the temperature in urban areas can change significantly throughout the day. In all, the weather pattern would be mixed across India on May 21th with continued heat wave conditions in northwest and central parts of India and unstable atmospheric conditions in the eastern belts. 

Residents of Delhi are being told to stay alert and keep hydrating, like drinking plenty of water, try to shun unnecessary time in direct sunlight, and take the local heat warnings and advisories seriously. These have been put out by the India Meteorological Department, for the nearby areas, since the overall situation is expected to keep shifting through the week. Also, heat stress doesn’t always show up only in day time it can happen in late evening hours too.

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Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (21 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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