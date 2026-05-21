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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

The MeT department has warned that more intense thunderstorm activity is likely to go on across north Bengal due to strong water, moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and kind of favourable wind patterns.

West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-21 08:17 IST

West Bengal continues to experience contrasting weather conditions on May 21, 2026, with Kolkata and several south Bengal districts battling intense humidity while north Bengal districts remain under heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alerts. According to the India Meteorological Department, moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are keeping temperatures uncomfortable across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur even as isolated thunderstorms are expected in several districts. 

Meteorologists said Kolkata’s ‘feels like’ temperature may remain extremely high because of elevated humidity levels despite slightly lower actual temperatures.

Yesterday 20 May vs Today 21 May: Which Areas Saw Weather Changes?

Several districts witnessed brief evening showers and gusty winds on May 20, but relief remained temporary as humidity quickly returned across south Bengal. Kolkata received isolated rain activity on Wednesday evening, though temperatures and discomfort levels stayed elevated. Districts including Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to continue receiving scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity over the next 24 hours.

You Might Be Interested In

Region

Yesterday

Today

Kolkata

Brief evening rain

Humid heat continues

Howrah

Cloudy and sticky

Warm and uncomfortable

Purulia

Dry heat conditions

Thunderstorm possibility

Paschim Medinipur

Gusty winds

Rain alert issued

What Is the Weather Today Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur?

City/District Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition
Kolkata 36°C 29°C Hot and humid with cloudy intervals
Howrah 35°C 28°C Sticky humidity and warm winds
Purulia 40°C 27°C Heatwave-like conditions
Paschim Medinipur 38°C 28°C Thunderstorm chances later in day
Bankura 39°C 27°C Hot and dry weather
Durgapur 38°C 28°C Gusty winds and humid atmosphere

IMD Rain, Thunderstorm & Heat Alerts Explained

The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph in parts of south Bengal, especially Purulia, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts. Meanwhile, north Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Alert Type

Details

Heat Alert

Hot and humid conditions across south Bengal

Thunderstorm Warning

Lightning and gusty winds possible

Wind Speed

40–50 kmph in isolated districts

Rain Alert

Heavy rainfall likely in north Bengal

Humidity Concern

High discomfort levels in Kolkata and coastal belts

Weather officials said pre-monsoon activity may gradually strengthen toward the end of May, increasing the possibility of more widespread rain and thunderstorms across West Bengal.

Has Monsoon Already Reached West Bengal?

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline
Likely Monsoon Arrival Early to Mid-June 2026
Pre-Monsoon Activity Already developing
Main Signs Cloud formation and rising humidity
Expected Relief Rainfall and cooler weather

3. How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Water accumulation in low-lying areas
Train Movement Minor delays during thunderstorms
Flights Visibility issues during heavy rain
Daily Life Humid and uncomfortable outdoor conditions
Coastal Areas Gusty winds and rainfall activity

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Alert Type Details
Thunderstorm Alert Active in multiple districts
Rainfall Chances Moderate to high
Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours
Coastal Weather Advisory Humid conditions continue
Gusty Wind Alert Likely in isolated regions

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
21 May 2026 31°C – 36°C Thunderstorm activity possible
22 May 2026 30°C – 36°C Rainfall chances increase
23 May 2026 30°C – 35°C Gusty winds and cloud cover
24 May 2026 29°C – 35°C Humidity remains high
25 May 2026 29°C – 34°C Isolated showers possible
26 May 2026 29°C – 34°C Cloudy weather continues
27 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Thunderstorms likely
28 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Rain activity may strengthen
29 May 2026 28°C – 32°C Humid weather persists
30 May 2026 28°C – 32°C Frequent cloud formation
31 May 2026 27°C – 32°C Pre-monsoon activity increases
1 June 2026 27°C – 31°C Rainfall activity likely
2 June 2026 27°C – 31°C Cooler and cloudy conditions
3 June 2026 26°C – 30°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Also Read: Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

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West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
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West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
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West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights
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