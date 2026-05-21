West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

West Bengal continues to experience contrasting weather conditions on May 21, 2026, with Kolkata and several south Bengal districts battling intense humidity while north Bengal districts remain under heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alerts. According to the India Meteorological Department, moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are keeping temperatures uncomfortable across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur even as isolated thunderstorms are expected in several districts.

Meteorologists said Kolkata’s ‘feels like’ temperature may remain extremely high because of elevated humidity levels despite slightly lower actual temperatures.

Yesterday 20 May vs Today 21 May: Which Areas Saw Weather Changes?

Several districts witnessed brief evening showers and gusty winds on May 20, but relief remained temporary as humidity quickly returned across south Bengal. Kolkata received isolated rain activity on Wednesday evening, though temperatures and discomfort levels stayed elevated. Districts including Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to continue receiving scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity over the next 24 hours.

Region Yesterday Today Kolkata Brief evening rain Humid heat continues Howrah Cloudy and sticky Warm and uncomfortable Purulia Dry heat conditions Thunderstorm possibility Paschim Medinipur Gusty winds Rain alert issued

What Is the Weather Today Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur?

City/District Max Temp Min Temp Weather Condition Kolkata 36°C 29°C Hot and humid with cloudy intervals Howrah 35°C 28°C Sticky humidity and warm winds Purulia 40°C 27°C Heatwave-like conditions Paschim Medinipur 38°C 28°C Thunderstorm chances later in day Bankura 39°C 27°C Hot and dry weather Durgapur 38°C 28°C Gusty winds and humid atmosphere

IMD Rain, Thunderstorm & Heat Alerts Explained

The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph in parts of south Bengal, especially Purulia, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts. Meanwhile, north Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.

Alert Type Details Heat Alert Hot and humid conditions across south Bengal Thunderstorm Warning Lightning and gusty winds possible Wind Speed 40–50 kmph in isolated districts Rain Alert Heavy rainfall likely in north Bengal Humidity Concern High discomfort levels in Kolkata and coastal belts

Weather officials said pre-monsoon activity may gradually strengthen toward the end of May, increasing the possibility of more widespread rain and thunderstorms across West Bengal.

Has Monsoon Already Reached West Bengal?

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline Likely Monsoon Arrival Early to Mid-June 2026 Pre-Monsoon Activity Already developing Main Signs Cloud formation and rising humidity Expected Relief Rainfall and cooler weather

3. How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Water accumulation in low-lying areas Train Movement Minor delays during thunderstorms Flights Visibility issues during heavy rain Daily Life Humid and uncomfortable outdoor conditions Coastal Areas Gusty winds and rainfall activity

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Alert Type Details Thunderstorm Alert Active in multiple districts Rainfall Chances Moderate to high Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours Coastal Weather Advisory Humid conditions continue Gusty Wind Alert Likely in isolated regions

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 21 May 2026 31°C – 36°C Thunderstorm activity possible 22 May 2026 30°C – 36°C Rainfall chances increase 23 May 2026 30°C – 35°C Gusty winds and cloud cover 24 May 2026 29°C – 35°C Humidity remains high 25 May 2026 29°C – 34°C Isolated showers possible 26 May 2026 29°C – 34°C Cloudy weather continues 27 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Thunderstorms likely 28 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Rain activity may strengthen 29 May 2026 28°C – 32°C Humid weather persists 30 May 2026 28°C – 32°C Frequent cloud formation 31 May 2026 27°C – 32°C Pre-monsoon activity increases 1 June 2026 27°C – 31°C Rainfall activity likely 2 June 2026 27°C – 31°C Cooler and cloudy conditions 3 June 2026 26°C – 30°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Also Read: Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights