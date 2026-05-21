West Bengal Weather Update Today 21 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Forecast With IMD Insights

West Bengal continues to experience contrasting weather conditions on May 21, 2026, with Kolkata and several south Bengal districts battling intense humidity while north Bengal districts remain under heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alerts. According to the India Meteorological Department, moisture laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are keeping temperatures uncomfortable across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia and Paschim Medinipur even as isolated thunderstorms are expected in several districts.
Meteorologists said Kolkata’s ‘feels like’ temperature may remain extremely high because of elevated humidity levels despite slightly lower actual temperatures.
Yesterday 20 May vs Today 21 May: Which Areas Saw Weather Changes?
Several districts witnessed brief evening showers and gusty winds on May 20, but relief remained temporary as humidity quickly returned across south Bengal. Kolkata received isolated rain activity on Wednesday evening, though temperatures and discomfort levels stayed elevated. Districts including Birbhum, Nadia and Murshidabad are likely to continue receiving scattered thunderstorms with lightning activity over the next 24 hours.
|
Region
|
Yesterday
|
Today
|
Kolkata
|
Brief evening rain
|
Humid heat continues
|
Howrah
|
Cloudy and sticky
|
Warm and uncomfortable
|
Purulia
|
Dry heat conditions
|
Thunderstorm possibility
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Gusty winds
|
Rain alert issued
What Is the Weather Today Across Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur?
|City/District
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Weather Condition
|Kolkata
|36°C
|29°C
|Hot and humid with cloudy intervals
|Howrah
|35°C
|28°C
|Sticky humidity and warm winds
|Purulia
|40°C
|27°C
|Heatwave-like conditions
|Paschim Medinipur
|38°C
|28°C
|Thunderstorm chances later in day
|Bankura
|39°C
|27°C
|Hot and dry weather
|Durgapur
|38°C
|28°C
|Gusty winds and humid atmosphere
IMD Rain, Thunderstorm & Heat Alerts Explained
The India Meteorological Department has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph in parts of south Bengal, especially Purulia, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts. Meanwhile, north Bengal districts including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days.
|
Alert Type
|
Details
|
Heat Alert
|
Hot and humid conditions across south Bengal
|
Thunderstorm Warning
|
Lightning and gusty winds possible
|
Wind Speed
|
40–50 kmph in isolated districts
|
Rain Alert
|
Heavy rainfall likely in north Bengal
|
Humidity Concern
|
High discomfort levels in Kolkata and coastal belts
Weather officials said pre-monsoon activity may gradually strengthen toward the end of May, increasing the possibility of more widespread rain and thunderstorms across West Bengal.
Has Monsoon Already Reached West Bengal?
|Monsoon Forecast Update
|Expected Timeline
|Likely Monsoon Arrival
|Early to Mid-June 2026
|Pre-Monsoon Activity
|Already developing
|Main Signs
|Cloud formation and rising humidity
|Expected Relief
|Rainfall and cooler weather
3. How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Water accumulation in low-lying areas
|Train Movement
|Minor delays during thunderstorms
|Flights
|Visibility issues during heavy rain
|Daily Life
|Humid and uncomfortable outdoor conditions
|Coastal Areas
|Gusty winds and rainfall activity
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained
|Alert Type
|Details
|Thunderstorm Alert
|Active in multiple districts
|Rainfall Chances
|Moderate to high
|Lightning Warning
|Possible during evening hours
|Coastal Weather Advisory
|Humid conditions continue
|Gusty Wind Alert
|Likely in isolated regions
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|21 May 2026
|31°C – 36°C
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|22 May 2026
|30°C – 36°C
|Rainfall chances increase
|23 May 2026
|30°C – 35°C
|Gusty winds and cloud cover
|24 May 2026
|29°C – 35°C
|Humidity remains high
|25 May 2026
|29°C – 34°C
|Isolated showers possible
|26 May 2026
|29°C – 34°C
|Cloudy weather continues
|27 May 2026
|28°C – 33°C
|Thunderstorms likely
|28 May 2026
|28°C – 33°C
|Rain activity may strengthen
|29 May 2026
|28°C – 32°C
|Humid weather persists
|30 May 2026
|28°C – 32°C
|Frequent cloud formation
|31 May 2026
|27°C – 32°C
|Pre-monsoon activity increases
|1 June 2026
|27°C – 31°C
|Rainfall activity likely
|2 June 2026
|27°C – 31°C
|Cooler and cloudy conditions
|3 June 2026
|26°C – 30°C
|Monsoon-like weather possible
Also Read: Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights