Stock Market Outlook Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start; Can Sensex, Nifty Sustain Recovery On May 21?

Stock Market Today, May 21, 2026: If anything, Wednesday’s trading session taught investors one thing: the market is not going to give up easily. Benchmark indices staged a smart comeback through the session and erased most of the damage despite opening under pressure and slipping sharply in early trade. That bounce has been enough to lift short-term sentiment in front of Thursday, May 21, but markets are still struggling with a tricky blend of global and domestic triggers. Gift Nifty futures were trading 147.50 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 23,812.50, indicating a cautious positive start for the Indian equities.

But traders shouldn’t read too much into this optimism just yet.

Why the markets may be strong today

The Indian equity markets surged strongly in the prior session despite concerns regarding the steep increase in US Treasury yields, which put pressure on emerging market currencies and risk-on/risk-off trades in global risky assets. On May 20, the BSE Sensex rose 117.54 to 75,318.39, and Nifty 50 was 41 points higher at 23,659.00 after being nearly 250 points down.

That recovery matters.

It showed that buyers are still willing to step in whenever markets approach important support zones, suggesting underlying strength remains intact even as broader macro conditions remain challenging.

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Nifty outlook: Is 23,800 becoming the market’s next test?

Technical analysts believe the market remains inside a consolidation phase rather than a confirmed uptrend.

According to Bajaj Broking Research, Nifty formed a bullish daily candle after opening weak and closing near the day’s high — a sign that buying interest continues at lower levels.

The broking said, “Going ahead, index to extend the last six sessions consolidation in the range of 23,200–23,900. Only a move above the recent breakdown area of 23,800–23,900 will signal a pause in the overall corrective trend,” as reported by Good Returns.

The brokerage also highlighted that Nifty has now bounced for the third time in six sessions from the 23,200–23,000 support region.

For traders, the message remains simple — sustained movement above 23,800 could improve momentum, but until then, range-bound trade may continue.

Bank Nifty: Recovery continues, but confirmation still missing

Bank Nifty also recovered sharply from intraday lows and ended with a bullish setup.

According to Bajaj Broking Research, “Index need to form higher highs and higher lows on a sustained basis in the daily chart and a move above the breakdown area of 54,400–54,700 to signal a pause in the recent downtrend.”

For now, Bank Nifty is expected to trade inside a broad 52,700–54,700 zone.

Private banks continue offering support while PSU banking weakness remains a drag.

What global triggers are markets watching?

Domestic charts are improving, but global cues continue to dictate the mood.

Oil prices bounced back after some of the biggest losses recently. Brent was over $105 a barrel, and WTI was at nearly $99.

The market is also awaiting developments in the US-Iran talks and whether easing geopolitical tensions could support crude supply expectations.

Another major event: Nvidia’s quarterly earnings

Analysts at Univest believe the outcome could become an important sentiment trigger for Indian IT stocks.

Ankit Jaiswal, Senior Research Analyst at Univest, noted that Indian markets remain unusually sensitive to Nvidia’s results because stronger AI spending expectations could extend buying in export-orientated technology stocks.

At the same time, traders continue to track:

Weakness in the Indian rupee

Rising US Treasury yields

Continued foreign institutional selling

Monthly derivatives expiry positioning

Stocks likely to stay in focus today

Market participants may keep an eye on:

Infosys

HCL Technologies

Tata Steel

Zydus Lifesciences

Indian Oil Corporation

These counters remain under focus because of earnings momentum, sector positioning, corporate actions and global cues.

Also Read: NVDA Stock Price Today: Nvidia Hits $58.3 Billion Profit As AI Race Accelerates Worldwide

Bottom line: Recovery is visible, but conviction is still missing

Thursday’s trade may begin with optimism, helped by GIFT Nifty and improving technical structure.

But the market still needs stronger follow-through.

Traders might still be treating rallies as selective and not broad-based unless Nifty convincingly crosses above the 23,800-23,900 region and broader participation picks up.

For now, the market appears willing to defend support – but it is not yet ready to chase a breakout.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)