LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Cuba aircraft attack Ajinkya Rahane KKR captaincy Cricket news Jeffrey Epstein Japan viral video iPhone 18 Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar Helle Lyng 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad are expected to stay under pretty severe heatwave conditions for the next few days, with temperatures maybe reaching as much as 46°C, plus dry winds. As per the India Meteorological Department, a gradual sort of relief could come in by early June, when pre monsoon clouds, some humidity and even a couple of isolated showers start building up across North India.

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-05-21 07:45 IST

With the heatwave conditions still making life hard across much of North India, The National Capital Region (NCR) , which includes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, is seeing a pretty messy blend of very high day time heat, increasing moisture, and some scattered pre monsoon sort of activity. As per the India Meteorological Department, the temperatures in the NCR are expected to stay over the usual seasonal levels on May 21, 2026, even though at times there might be moving clouds and a bit of gusty wind. Those things could give short lived relief, mostly around the evening hours. 

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

The current temperature of Delhi is 31°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 29°C. Meanwhile it is predicted that Delhi might touch 45°C too. 

The current temperature of Noida is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 30°C. Meanwhile it is predicted that Noida might touch 43°C too. 

You Might Be Interested In

The current temperature of Gurugram is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 30°C. 

The current temperature of Ghaziabad is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 30°C. 

The current temperature of Noida is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 29°C. 

Yesterday 20th May vs Today 21st May Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Region Yesterday Temperature (20 May) Today Temperature (21 May) Weather Change
Delhi Ridge 43.8°C 44.6°C Heat intensity increased
Noida Sector 62 42.9°C 43.5°C Rising dry heat
Gurugram Cyber City 43.3°C 44.1°C Stronger heatwave
Ghaziabad Loni 42.8°C 43.5°C Higher daytime heat
Faridabad NIT 43.0°C 43.6°C Continued extreme heat

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory 

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slower afternoon movement due to extreme heat
Flights Minor delays possible due to hot atmospheric conditions
Train Travel Heat discomfort for passengers during daytime travel
Outdoor Workers Increased risk of dehydration and heatstroke
Daily Life Reduced outdoor activity during afternoon hours

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained 

Alert Type Details
Current Alert Yellow Heatwave Alert
Main Concern Extreme heat and dehydration risk
Rain Chances Low during next few days
Thunderstorm Possibility Slight during late evenings
Expected Relief Possible pre-monsoon activity by early June

When Will It Rain Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad?

It is predicted by meteorologists that the southwest monsoon will reach the city of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad sometime between the late month of June and early July 2026, which is still near the expected monsoon time in North India.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
21 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Intense dry heat continues
22 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Strong warm winds across NCR
23 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Harsh afternoon temperatures
24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Dry and sunny weather
25 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Dusty winds likely
26 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Heatwave conditions continue
27 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Slight evening relief possible
28 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Warm and dry atmosphere
29 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Humidity may slowly rise
30 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Hot and slightly humid weather
31 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Pre-monsoon activity possible
1 June 2026 28°C – 40°C Cloud formation likely
2 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Slight weather improvement
3 June 2026 27°C – 38°C Isolated pre-monsoon showers possible

The meteorologists have forecast that the Delhi NCR area will be dealing with unstable weather, hot spells, and dry air over the next few days, mostly because of the heat wave conditions going on across northern India. It has been observed that dry winds , unbroken sunshine, and clear skies are what stop the temperature from easing even a little. With no moisture in the air and almost no rainfall, the situation has become more and more uncomfortable for people in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. For many residents, it is already becoming hard to manage the rising temperatures, the hot nights, and those dry, irritating winds. Because of this , it is also tougher to run normal routines and to step outside, specially around the afternoon. The meteorologists also say that there might be some relief from the heat only if some pre-monsoon activity shows up in northern India. If that happens, then there may be clouds, gusty winds , dust storms, and even a few isolated showers, all of which should help lower the temperature in Delhi NCR.

Also Read: NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights
Tags: weather update todayWeather Update Today 21 mayWeather Update Today delhiWeather Update Today faridabadWeather Update Today ghaziabadWeather Update Today gurugramWeather Update Today noida

RELATED News

Banda Heatwave Crisis: Uttar Pradesh’s Hottest District Shuts Down By 10 AM As Temperature Crosses 48°C Amid IMD Red Alert

Chennai Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Chennai, T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Velachery & Tambaram Forecast With IMD Insights

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

LATEST NEWS

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Who Is Raul Castro? Trump Reacts As Ex-Cuban President Is Indicted, Says ‘We’re Freeing Cuba’

21 May 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Leo, Aries & Libra To See Big Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

The Boys Finale Explained: Homelander’s Death, Why Hughie Kills Butcher And Starlight’s Future Revealed

Michael Jackson: The Verdict Documentary Series To Pick Up ‘Michael’ Story With Sex Abuse Trial | WATCH TRAILER

NVDA Stock Price Today: Nvidia Hits $58.3 Billion Profit As AI Race Accelerates Worldwide

NYC Weather Alert (20 May 2026): Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For New York City And Multiple US States | Check Full List

Indian Factory Workers Reportedly Filmed By US Firm To Train AI Robots | WATCH

Former Cuban President Raul Castro Charged With Murder In US Linked To Deadly Aircraft Attack

California Weather Forecast Today (May 20, 2026): Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco & Fresno Temperature Update

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights
Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

QUICK LINKS