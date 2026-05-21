Weather Update Today 21-05-2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast with IMD Insights

With the heatwave conditions still making life hard across much of North India, The National Capital Region (NCR) , which includes Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, is seeing a pretty messy blend of very high day time heat, increasing moisture, and some scattered pre monsoon sort of activity. As per the India Meteorological Department, the temperatures in the NCR are expected to stay over the usual seasonal levels on May 21, 2026, even though at times there might be moving clouds and a bit of gusty wind. Those things could give short lived relief, mostly around the evening hours.

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

The current temperature of Delhi is 31°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 29°C. Meanwhile it is predicted that Delhi might touch 45°C too.

The current temperature of Noida is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 30°C. Meanwhile it is predicted that Noida might touch 43°C too.

The current temperature of Gurugram is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 30°C.

The current temperature of Ghaziabad is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 30°C.

The current temperature of Noida is 32°C. It is mostly sunny now. The highest temperature of the day will be 42°C and lowest will be 29°C.

Yesterday 20th May vs Today 21st May Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Region Yesterday Temperature (20 May) Today Temperature (21 May) Weather Change Delhi Ridge 43.8°C 44.6°C Heat intensity increased Noida Sector 62 42.9°C 43.5°C Rising dry heat Gurugram Cyber City 43.3°C 44.1°C Stronger heatwave Ghaziabad Loni 42.8°C 43.5°C Higher daytime heat Faridabad NIT 43.0°C 43.6°C Continued extreme heat

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slower afternoon movement due to extreme heat Flights Minor delays possible due to hot atmospheric conditions Train Travel Heat discomfort for passengers during daytime travel Outdoor Workers Increased risk of dehydration and heatstroke Daily Life Reduced outdoor activity during afternoon hours

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Alert Type Details Current Alert Yellow Heatwave Alert Main Concern Extreme heat and dehydration risk Rain Chances Low during next few days Thunderstorm Possibility Slight during late evenings Expected Relief Possible pre-monsoon activity by early June

When Will It Rain Across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad?

It is predicted by meteorologists that the southwest monsoon will reach the city of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad sometime between the late month of June and early July 2026, which is still near the expected monsoon time in North India.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 21 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Intense dry heat continues 22 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Strong warm winds across NCR 23 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Harsh afternoon temperatures 24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Dry and sunny weather 25 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Dusty winds likely 26 May 2026 30°C – 44°C Heatwave conditions continue 27 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Slight evening relief possible 28 May 2026 29°C – 43°C Warm and dry atmosphere 29 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Humidity may slowly rise 30 May 2026 29°C – 42°C Hot and slightly humid weather 31 May 2026 28°C – 41°C Pre-monsoon activity possible 1 June 2026 28°C – 40°C Cloud formation likely 2 June 2026 27°C – 39°C Slight weather improvement 3 June 2026 27°C – 38°C Isolated pre-monsoon showers possible

The meteorologists have forecast that the Delhi NCR area will be dealing with unstable weather, hot spells, and dry air over the next few days, mostly because of the heat wave conditions going on across northern India. It has been observed that dry winds , unbroken sunshine, and clear skies are what stop the temperature from easing even a little. With no moisture in the air and almost no rainfall, the situation has become more and more uncomfortable for people in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. For many residents, it is already becoming hard to manage the rising temperatures, the hot nights, and those dry, irritating winds. Because of this , it is also tougher to run normal routines and to step outside, specially around the afternoon. The meteorologists also say that there might be some relief from the heat only if some pre-monsoon activity shows up in northern India. If that happens, then there may be clouds, gusty winds , dust storms, and even a few isolated showers, all of which should help lower the temperature in Delhi NCR.

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